The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will be holding several fundraisers this weekend to benefit the Illinois no-kill shelter.

First up, QCAWC has partnered with Midwest Ale Works in East Moline to brew a special craft beer, MAW's Paw Punch. MAW will donate $1 from each pint of this fruit punch ale with orange, cherry and lemon back to QCAWC.

MAW's Paw Punch Ale launched last week and is available while supplies last at Midwest Ale Works, at 537 12th Ave. in East Moline.

On Saturday, QCAWC and Nothing Bundt Cakes will host a delicious morning of bundtlets and bundtinis. The Nothing Bundt Cakes food truck will be set up from 9 to 11 a.m. at the QCAWC Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic, 612 1st St. W, Milan, to sell bundtlets and bundtinis. All proceeds from the event will benefit the shelter.

And finally, on Sunday, Bent River Brewing Company will host Doggy Days as a fundraiser for QCAWC.

From 2-6 p.m. 10% of beer sales, 100% of pup cups and raffle donations will be donated back to QCAWC. Participants must be must be 21 years and older to attend this event. Dogs are welcome on the patio.

Bent River is located at 512 24th St. in Rock Island.

For more information about these events or the shelter, visit https://qcawc.org.

