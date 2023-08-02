The Quad City Botanical Center has announced a new garden, the Trending Garden, sponsored by the Davenport Jaycee Foundation and Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Construction of the new space is set to begin in August and a dedication is planned for September.

The Trending Garden, designed and installed by Kennedy Blaesius, horticulturist at the center, is meant to inspire home gardeners' creativity, showcasing what can be done within a fixed space. The exhibit will feature new plant varieties, colors, layouts, pot designs and garden accents. It will be updated annually.

This legacy gift was given in memory of Mike Kerckhove and Chuck Stark, who were past presidents of the Davenport Jaycees, JCI senators and former members of the Davenport Jaycee Foundation Board.

Kerckhove was a well-recognized Rock Island County master gardener. Stark was a member of the US Marine Corps who dedicated his life to service in the community.

Visitors of the gardens and members of the community, 21-40 years old, can learn more about joining the Jaycees network of young professionals by visiting www.jayceesqc.org or www.facebook.com/JayceesQC to learn more.

For hours and prices as well as other information about the botanical center, visit https://www.qcgardens.com.