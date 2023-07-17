Regal Moline Stadium 14 Cinema in Moline will close after Thursday's movies, an employee with the theater said Sunday night.

Thursday will be the last day that shows will play.

Regal Entertainment Group, which operates Regal Cinemas, Edwards Theatres and United Artists Theatres, is a subsidiary of London-based Cineworld.

Cineworld purchased Regal for $3.6 billion in 2018.

In addition to Regal in the United States, Cineworld owns Cineworld and Picturehouse in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Cinema City in Eastern and Central Europe, and Planet in Israel,

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 on Sept. 7, 2022, in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, South District of Texas, to restructure about $5 billion in debt.

Cineworld was being traded Friday on the over-the-counter markets at U.S. $.0042.

It was not known Sunday night if the bankruptcy of Cineworld is the reason behind the Moline theater's closing.

A call and an email to Regal’s corporate offices on Sunday were not returned.

This is a developing story.