Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Ince, Roxanne R., to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 213 E. 3rd St., Kewanee; $45,000.

Hayes, Raymond E. Jr. and Penny M., to Keim, Richard J., 914 Monroe St., Kewanee; $60,000.

Beaman, Frieda L., to Jones, Teresa, 815 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; $32,000.

Havens, Wendy A. Garrison and Charles A. Garrison Estate, to Witt, Brian, 311 N. Poplar St., Cambridge; $33,000.

Nimrick, Darin R.; Nimrick, Douglas A.; Veloz, Jessica S.; Linda S. Nimrick Estate, to Hofmann, Amy, 119 N. Main St., Cambridge; $140,000.

Hill, Dwight and Wendy D./ Damitz, Wendy D., to Barnhouse, Michael A. and Taylor R., 32 Melody Lane, Geneseo; $260,000.

Mikles, Paul E. and Sherri Lynn, to Hessler, Caden Patrick, 604 7th Ave., Colona; $81,000.

Fund 601 LLC, to Super Market Developers, 603-605 Tenney St., Kewanee; $2,565,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Cole, Mary Jane, Waconia, Minn., to Timm, John, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 12B, East Moline; $62,500.

The Garden District, Rock Island, to Mancha, Mark Anthony, Rock Island; 2460 3rd Ave., Rock Island; $189,900.

Garcia, Joseph D. and Angela D., Silvis, to Fillippini, Elliott J. III and Patricia J., Silvis; 913 11t Ave. C Court, Silvis; $355,000.

Beard, Mary, trust, Bettendorf, to Nelson, Jacob and Grace, Moline; 1673 30th Ave., Moline; $270,000.

Wachs, Theresa, East Moline, to Haigwood, Ashley, Moline; 1858 53rd St. #3, Moline; $145,000.

Raygoza, Obaldo, East Moline, to Monroy-Tolentino, Isaias, East Moline; 1010 13th St., East Moline; $90,000.

Morris, Jeanea, Rock Island, to Haines, Heather and Larry, Rock Island; 952 34th Ave., Rock Island; $173,000.

E & E Estates, Sherrard, to Schroeder, Christina and Benjamin G., Rock Island; 1861 40th St., Rock Island; $139,900.

Ayers, Marcus T., Rock Island, to Engh, Ashley, and Platt, Kodi, Rock Island; 1604 88th Ave. W., Rock Island; $196,600.

Swanson, Tonya L., Onalaska, Wis., to Midwest Equity Group, Bettendorf; 307 Cherry Ct., Silvis; $100,000.

Gahagan, Beverly A., Moline, to Happy Day Properties, Rock Island; 3212 8th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.

Archer, Congetta M., trust, Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Barber-Jones, Marsha, Rock Island; 1505 35th Ave., Rock Island; $250,000.

Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Capitalflooringqc, Inc., East Moline; Lot 42 Holly Hill Estates, Milan, land/lot only; $27,250.

Cook, Andrew and Casey, Bettendorf, to Drobushevich, Aaron, Moline; 3514 56th St. Place, Moline; $210,500.

Brown, Sandra K., East Moline, to Martin, Laron, East Moline; 2954 Archer Drive, East Moline; $134,000.

Harris, Kyle L., estate, Olney, Ill., to Harris, Denise L., East Moline; 2507 12th St., East Moline; $140,000.

Davenport, Robert L., Andalusia, to Carlson, Joshua L., and Modricker, Veronica L., Andalusia; 402 2nd Ave. W., Andalusia; $169,900.

B & L Develpment at the Quarter, LLC, East Moline, to Hanna, Karen, East Moline; 138 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $237,550.

Johnson, Charlie J, trust, Savannah, Ga., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1802 9th St., Rock Island; $64,500.

Martinez, Marcelo, East Moline, to Calderon, Luis, East Moline; 1524 11th Ave., East Moline; $45,100.

Marquez Acquisitions, LLC, East Moline, to Brotha Manz, LLC, Rock Island; 1711 9th Ave., Rock Island; $38,000.

Wilson, James and Katrel, Rock Island, to Morris, Jeanea L., Rock Island; 2800 36th St., Rock Island; $242,900.

Beedlow, Melodie, and Anderson, Ryan, Mesa, Ariz., to Cushman, Melissa, and Voorhis, Edward, Moline; 431 45th St., Moline; $119,000.

Lohman, Pierce, Davenport, to Lohman, Scott, Moline; 4201 12th St., Moline; $20,000.

Frenell, Jason, Barstow, to Mendoza, Adriana, Silvis; 1406 Avenue of the Cities, Silvis; $86,500.

Williams, Morgan R., Oaklawn, Ill., to The Big Brown Monster, Moline; 2501 26th Ave. Ct., Unit 1-D, Rock Island; $60,000.

Williams, Dawn, Quincy, Ill., to The Big Brown Monster, Moline; 2501 26th Ave. Ct., Unit 1-J, Rock Island; $150,000.

NIP LLC Series 19, Rapids City, to Aguilar, Emilina Sosa, Moline; 934 40th St. Ct., Moline; $75,000.

B & L Development at the Quarter, East Moline, to Wachs, Theresa, East Moline; 139 Kinsley Ct., East Moline; $238,596.

Shelton, John S., and Goins, Bailey, Silvis, to QC Investments, Milan; 1532 11th Ave., East Moline; $55,000.

Smith, Wendell D., and Michele R., Geneseo, to ICC Realty, Rock Island; 3917 15th St. B, Moline; $118,000.

Johnson, William E., estate, Rockland, Wis., to Johnson, Ronald G., Silvis; 606 8th St., Silvis; $130,000.

Sharp, Alfred O. and Juanita M., trust, O'Fallon, Ill., to Easter, Basil O. and Treva, Moline; 3614 76th St., Moline; $265,000.

Patterson, William T. and Mary P., Silvis, to DeClerk, Karen I., and Stockwell, Ronald L., Silvis; 1326 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $218,000.

Williams, Karolyn Jan, Walcott, to Hinrichsen, Jon and Vera, Moline; 1309 9th St., Unit B, Moline; $61,500.

Dasso, Timothy, Davenport, to Begyn, Michael and Janet, Milan; 11528 9th St., Milan; $225,000.

U.S. Prime Land, Tampa, Fla., to Auction Flippers, Heath, Texas; 156 17th Ave., East Moline, land/lot only; $700.

Mill Creek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Schulte, Jobst D. and Sheryl Ann, Milan; vacant land, outlot A Legends of Mill Creek, Milan; $32,000.

Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard, to Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County, Illinois, Moline; 26.16-acres vacant land, Milan; $122,500.

Hatfield, James and Jennifer, Morrisville, N.C., to Duff, Stephen J. and Nora H., Hampton; 724 10th Ave. Ct., Hampton; $385,000.

Beyer, Jacob Dale and Megan, Fort Polk, La., to ACR Property Investments, Cordova; 405 Main Ave., Cordova; $275,500.

Danielson, Lori L., trust, Bloomington, Ill., to Boland, Thomas, and Janson, Abigail, Rock Island; 2700 32nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $219,700.

Branham, Ryan Michael, Cambridge, to Stalnaker, Richard and Charlene, East Moline; 369 23rd St., East Moline; $118,000.

Moody, Celesta K., Moline, to ROI Capital, Bettendorf; 2927 54th Ave. W., Milan; $38,050.

Doxsee, Derrick and Blaire, Moline, to Kephart, Candace, Moline; 4705 11th Ave. B, Moline; $142,113.

Houston, Colleen, G., East Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 241 16th Ave., East Moline; $35,000.

Wilson, Shirley J., Moline, to VanCoillie, Adam, Milan; 11509 9th St., Milan; $175,000.

Whan, Samuel J., Moline, to Reusch, Joseph, and Douglas, Sienna, Moline; 1846 1st St., Moline; $105,000.

DePorter, Jeffrey D. and Stacy A., Orion, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 2945 and 2945 1/2 14th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Frazier, Thomas H. and Rachel M., Coal Valley, to Robbins, Jenna Leigh, Moline; 1614 27th Ave., Moline; $161,000.

Wilhelm, Joshua, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Ferguson, Michael, Port Byron; 22607 66th Ave. N., Port Byron; $400,000.

Lincoln, Nicholas, Milan, to Johnson, Jamie, East Moline; 2520 7th St., East Moline; $170,000.

Schultz, Darcy, East Moline, to Tomlinson, Jennifer, East Moline; 3503 4th St., East Moline; $133,000.

Koncur, Cheri, Knoxville, Tenn., to C.C.A.N. Financial, La Quinta, Calif.; 804 E. 4th Ave., Milan; $100,000.

Great Home Improvement, Davenport, to PMD Homes, Long Grove; 1531 - 1533 9th Ave.; East Moline; $155,000.