Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: Price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Rathjen, Loren L. and Lisa L., to Stephens, Debra J. and Morrison, Brian E., 114 Pine Court, Colona; $150,000.

Janey, Joey L. and Autumn L., to Murray, John K. and Richard T., 113 S. Grove St. & 623 W. 1st St., Kewanee; $120,000.

Bryner, Brad L. and Dawn M., to Fairbrother, Jillian, the south half of the east half of Lot 5, Block 2 of Tenney's 2nd Addition to the city of Kewanee; $31,000.

Nimrick, Jeffrey L. II, to Nimrick, Jeffrey, 804 W. 4th St., Kewanee; $37,000.

Turley, Richard A. and Vicki L., to Pettersson, Jerri L., 619 Roosevelt Ave., Kewanee; $78,000.

Daniel, Bruce W. and Valorie J., to Beleche, Jacqueline, 1420 7th St., Orion; $153,000.

Bender, Angela M., to Finley, Darren M., 2 Cottonwood Lane, Colona; $140,000.

Conway, Lawrence J. III and Linda J., to Madison, Troy A., 617 Cherry Court, Colona; $247,000.

Mahalovich, Thomas Jr., to Borkgren, Kyle, 1st St., Alpha; $5,000.

Swanson, Bradley M. and Bridgette M., to Motley, Jason M. and Terilyn A., 335 McKinley Ave., Kewanee; $134,000.

Swint, June L., to ZumMallen, Gary L. and Janet M., 809 S. Illinois St., Geneseo; $300,000.

Three Brothers Property; Belshause, Ronald P., Martin C. and Henry J., to Quality Care Home Services, 906 3rd St., Orion; 3rd St. vacant land; 203 10th Ave., Orion; $225,000.

Patriot Investment Team, to Cottage Homes, 618 4th St., Colona; $40,000.

Motley, Jason M. and Terilyn A., to Diehl, Hunter C., and DeRoo, Meghan M., 208 N. Pleasant St., Cambridge; $162,000.

Drinkall, Kevin D., to Wood, Nicole M., 908 Rose St., Kewanee; $10,000.

Maeglin, Brandon, to Lewis, Star Maria, 821 Birchwood Drive, Colona; $229,000.

Hofmeister, Daryl S. and Christy S., to Kincaid, Jeffrey R. and Karen J. and Jeffrey R. Kincaid & Karen J. Kincaid Revocable Living Trust, 29371 E. 2000 St., Prophetstown; $998,000.

Bennison, George G., to Bray, Thomas H., and Johnson, Angela S., 131 W. Garfield St., Kewanee; $74,000.

Kuhn, Mark J. and Judith S., to Gross, Douglas C. and Amanda K., 5 Camaieux Drive, Geneseo; $301,500.

Young, Patricia J., and Baker, Ryan J., to Kolata, Patrick C., 830 S. Grove St., Kewanee; $142,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Pekios, Julie, Davenport, to Godoy, Misael, and Reyes, Rita, East Moline; 1224 15th Ave., East Moline; $130,000.

Purdum, John and Shannon, Orion, to Gasaway, Angelique, Silvis; 906 11th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $335,000.

King, Russell A., estate, East Moline, to Jacobsen, Robert, and Johnson, Sarah, Moline; 2404 30th St., Moline; $167,000.

Acree, Kathy, trust, Moline, to Hoerner, Jeffrey, Moline; 3827 15th St. C., Moline; $80,000.

Kies, David G., Davenport, to Perez, Gabriella F., Silvis; 207 5th St., Silvis; $95,000.

Mill Creek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Tomsha-Carlson, Shane, and Cook, Chelsea, Rock Island; 1517 Jondre Drive, Milan; $24,000.

Elliott, Janet M., Bettendorf, to Stonehouse, Jonathan, Rock Island; 326 - 328 1st Ave., Milan; $55,000.

McIlvain, Cherry, trust, Ames, Iowa, to Hunt, Thomas E. and Janet A., Rock Island; 7 Briarwood Lane, Rock Island; $239,933.

Spalding, David, Ames, Iowa, to Hunt, Thomas E. and Janet A., Rock Island; 7 Briarwood Lane, Rock Island; $119,967.

Flagstick Holdings, Davenport, to Calderon, Abel Haro, Matteson, Ill.; 1716 9th Ave., East Moline; $53,000.

Klavon Family Trust, Milan, to Cortez, Andrew and Kelly C., Milan; 1229 Hilltop Drive, Milan; $83,900.

Cross, Robert J. and Darlene R., Austin, Texas, to Moton, John I., III, Davenport; 1322 Morton Drive, East Moline; $17,000.

Martin Motors, Bettendorf, to DeKeyrel Investments, Orion; 4620 27th St., Moline, auto sales commercial building; $165,000.

Dixon, Doris Jean, Reynolds, to Emendorfer, Michael and Lisa, Taylor Ridge; 604 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; $79,900.

Keppy, Dale B., trust, Coal Valley, to Ewoldsen, Nels O. and Jane, Rockville, Ind.; 407 W. 7th Ave. Drive, Coal Valley; $116,000.

Platinum Quality Development, Davenport, to SMECKJO, LLC, Bettendorf; 2316 45th St., Moline; $90,000.

Platinum Quality Development, Davenport, to SMECKJO, LLC, Bettendorf; 236 15th Ave., East Moline; $70,000.

Platinum Quality Development, Davenport, to SMECKJO, LLC, Bettendorf; 841 24th St., Rock Island; $70,000.

Sales, James A.M., and Sales, Amelia V. Devera, Moline, to Permantier, Richard J. Jr., and McGrath, Katherine M., Moline; 1235 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $275,000.

Taghon, Evelyn L., trust, East Moline, to DeHaven, Brian J., Moline; 2609 4th St., Moline; $163,000.

Hull, Barbara Kelly, trust, Moline, to Sintali, Unusa, and Barry, Fatoumata, Moline; 17 Thornwood Court, Moline; $238,200.

Kerres, Cole M. and Abbey J., Taylor Ridge, to Blanchard, Gary and Sandra, Illinois City; 11823 242nd St. W., Illinois City; $231,000.

Mickeal, Mae F., Rock Island, to Schoeve, Tyler, and Gedye, Kellsie, Rock Island; 4421 28th Ave., Rock Island; $183,000.

Sodeman, Steve, trust, Rock Island, to Rhoads, Rick, Jr., Rock Island; 3026 8th St., Rock Island; $4,000.

QCA Holdings, Bettendorf, to Foster, Sarah L., Moline; 3893 26th St., Moline; $83,500.

Peck, Donald L. and Lowell E., Moline, to Kubin, Larry Michel and Sheryl, Rock Island; 843 21st Ave., Moline; $77,000.

Eygabroad, Travis and Tina, Rock Island, to Govain, Lee M., Rock Island; 9 Knoll Court, Rock Island; $130,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Raghavan, Vasudevan, and Ramasamy, Girija, Moline; 601 5th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,825.

Stevens, Mark, and Polfliet, Trisha, Seneca, S.C., to Wildes, Ami, Moline; 510 23rd Ave., Moline; $161,000.

Engstrom, Sarah, Moline, to Sellers, Camden and Malia, Rock Island; 4512 18th Ave., Rock Island; $124,600.

JLN Capital Holdings, Stevenson Ranch, Calif., to Johnson Bros Realty, Moline; 130 15th Ave., East Moline; $22,500.

Huyten, Teresa Irene, Moline, to Dickmann, Amber, Moline; 3024 3rd St., Moline; $152,900.

Vanzuyt, Judith, Moline, to Miller, Joseph, Moline; 3069 4th St. #8, Moline; $83,500.

Hoots, Stven M. and Cheryl L., Rock Island, to Craft, Kelly A. and Joseph, Rock Island; 2016 37th St., Rock Island; $201,000.

Silverthorne Development, DeKalb, Ill., to Garcia, Angela, Silvis; 602 18th Ave., Silvis; $325,450.

Varner, David M., Bettendorf, to Verbeke, Monae, and Fedje, Kara, Moline; 2502 30th St., Moline; $230,000.

Vyncke, Nicholas, East Moline, to Bracamontes, Idalia, East Moline; 3209 Archer Drive, East Moline; $118,900.

Schmidt, Keith, Moline, to Chubby Smart, Inc., Rock Island; 2520 12th St., Rock Island; $93,000.

Baumann, Cheryl, Moline, to Baumann, Adam, Moline; 1625 40th Ave., Moline; $18,000.

Schmitz, Katherine L., Humble, Texas, to Lane, Palmer, Milan; 1213 W. 5th St., Milan; $200,000.

Flaherty, Martin and Janet, Johnston, Iowa, to Ball, Richard and Kimberly, Andalusia; 609 Timber Ridge Drive, Andalusia; $305,000.

Kerres, August E., Taylor Ridge, to Keller Trucking and Excavating, Reynolds, Ill.; 13828 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, service station commercial building; $5,000.

Godfrey, John M. and Tammy L., Rio, Ill., to Knott, Kelsey E., Silvis; 1110 4th St., Silvis; $155,000.

Killinger, Mica and Wendy, Fenton, Ill., to Searl, Scott and Kari, Port Byron; 25503 115th Ave. N., Port Byron; $180,000.

Peterson, Diana L., estate, Port Byron, to Frenell, Gerald and Margaret, and Frenell, Troy, Port Byron; 4506 230th St. N., Port Byron; $160,000.

Eberts, Bruce W., Milan, to Basala, Nicholas Gerald and Rachel Lea, Milan; land/lot only, Milan; $14,000.

GreenDigs, Littleton, Colo., to Ilene Sideways LLC Series 2, Moline; 1820 14th Ave., Moline; $65,000.

Castillo, Galo V. and Sofia, East Moline, to Castillo, Gali, East Moline; 1331 9th Ave., East Moline; $72,000.

Heino, Jack and Mary, Silvis, to Rycourt Properties, East Moline; 2944 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $150,000.

JPTP, LLC, Moline, to Elliott, Antonio, Rock Island; 2550 26th St., Rock Island; $213,000.

Morris, Robert, Moline, to Ricketts, Natasha, Moline; 4326 5th Ave., Moline; $67,000.

Auction Flippers, Heath, Texas, to Rose Health Ventures, Washington, D.C.; 1204 17th St., Moline, land/lot only; $1,507.

Boswell, Deborah, Moline, to Galippo, Linda, Rock Island; 2112 35th St., Unit 7, Rock Island; $119,000.

Honert, Zachary A., Moline, to Butterworth, Benjamin, and Pfenning-Butterworth, Alaina, Moline; 1311 33rd Ave., Moline; $225,000.

Hanell, Dyann, Rock Island, to Hu, Weian, and Hou, Ziyan, East Moline; 537 41st Ave., East Moline; $240,000.

Guyton, Raymond, Jr., Moline, to QCHS, LLC, Moline; 1013 17th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

DePron, Steve E. and Carol D., Wildwood, Mo., to Teros, James T., trust, Moline; 1329 39th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

Betcher, Travis, Taylor Ridge, to Miller, Christian J., East Moline; 313 30th Ave., East Moline; $175,000.

Harker, Dennis G. and Alicia, Rock Island, to Rodriguez, Cherokie, Rock Island; 569 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $75,500.

Findley, Scott, Morrison, Ill., to Bowman, Reece, Silvis; 2313 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $55,000.

Brieser, Daniel G. and Betty L., LeClaire, to Almanza, Hector and Adriana, Milan; 1425 14th Ave., Moline; $71,000.

Paytash, Brenda M., Cap Coral, Fla., to Hawbaker, William C. and Diana, Moline; 3905 38th Ave., Moline; $240,000.

Zuck, Robert W. and Rhonda A., Erie, to Ford, James and Paige, Rapids City; 908 14th St., Rapids City; $379,900.

Starnes, William, New York, N.Y., to Klein, Allison, and Steuck, Natalie, Rock Island; 1312 101st Ave. W., Rock Island; $118,000.

Grudzinski, Tully J., East Moline, to Pordon, John, East Moline; 4107 4th Ave., East Moline; $112,000.

Lane, Skylar D., East Moline, to Avila, Hugo Lopez, Rapids City; 908 16th St., Rapids City; $167,000.

Nevarez, Jose and Guadalupe, Phoenix, Ariz., to Ledri, LLC, Moline; 1421 18th Ave., East Moline; $67,000.

Phlypo, Timothy C. and Loree K., Geneseo, to RHB Resources; Holman, Richard E., Jr. and Brenda S., Colona; 89 9th St., Silvis, retail establishment; $125,000.

Lopez, Karen Sue and Joseph, Fillmore, Calif., to Peck, Jamie Renea and Mechelle Lee, Port Byron; 2412 78th Ave., Milan; $90,000.

Richardson, Eric and Michael, LeClaire, to MAK Property Ventures, Moline; 1221 19th St., Rock Island; $67,500.

Neal, Caroline G., Rock Island, to Grieves, Melody Ann, Milan; 2007 Parkside Court, Milan; $220,400.

Gift, Dorothy Ann, trust, Moline, to LaDue, Thomas J., Coal Valley; 8502 49th St., Coal Valley; $180,000.

Johnson, Bret E., Bettendorf, to Laermans, Carmen I., Port Byron; 2405 31st St. A, Moline; $97,000.

Mann, Ann M., Oxford, Fla., to CIF001A, LLC, Davenport; 1325 13th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.

Ochab, Robert E. and Lisa A., Moline, to Dr. River, LLC, East Moline; 3420 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $180,000.

Quad City Bank & Trust, Bettendorf, to Wheeler, Melissa, Rock Island; 928 45th St., Rock Island; $75,000.

Loney, Sherman and Sharon, Blue Grass, to Rumpp, Samuel, Rock Island; 3412 21st St., Rock Island; $193,000.