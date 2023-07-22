Nathan Windt is trying to temper expectations.

Since he was announced in June as one of the participants in the Russell Beat the Elite challenge, part of the upcoming Quad-City Times Bix 7, the St. Ambrose University director of choir activities has received plenty of support from the Fighting Bees community.

“It’s been a lot of fun. At Ambrose, they host a porch party at the alumni house on the course … and yesterday, an email went out, ‘Come out and cheer Nathan Windt as he represents St. Ambrose on the course,’” Windt said. “I tell them, my main goal is I want to pass the alumni house and make sure I’m still in front of the elite.”

At least Windt won’t be alone. He and Kelli Grubbs will be given head starts along the course, and if they can cross the finish line of the QCTimes Bix 7 before any of the elite runners on July 29, they’ll each win $2,500.

“I like it from a competitive standpoint, I think the runners can work together to help each other as well as maybe compete against each other,” QCTimes Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring said. “There is a 10-15 second window of calculations where, if they run their race that they’ve trained for, they should win, but as we know, anything can happen.”

The challenge has plenty of personal meaning for Grubbs.

She’s participated in the QCTimes Bix 7 since 1991. Her son, Justin, was featured on a poster for the first kids race, which is now known as the Arconic Jr. Bix. Another son, Jared, boasts the family’s fastest time in the 7-mile road race.

“When I called (Jared) and asked him what he thought about me doing it, he said, ‘Mom, the Beat the Elite, that’s once in a lifetime, you can’t pass that up,’” Grubbs said.

And because of Jared, Grubbs already has plans for the $2,500 if she wins. She plans to donate it to The Navigators, a Christian ministry group Jared has been involved with for the past six years. Jared was in Russia when the Russo-Ukrainian War escalated last year, and is now in Poland helping refugees from the war.

“They do a lot of providing services for summer camps for the kids, they do English lessons … a large number of the refugees are mothers with children, so creating spaces where those mothers can bring their kids and it’s a safe place and it’s very welcoming,” Grubbs said. “We were able to go over at Christmas and participate with them and throw a Christmas party for the kids and it was really impactful.”

With the war hitting closer to home for Grubbs, it truly puts things in perspective.

“I think you just have an almost daily appreciation for how fortunate we are here,” Grubbs said. “I’m always closely attuned to the news and what’s happening over there.

“Your heart just breaks for these people … it’s a sad situation whether you’re Ukranian, whether you are Russian, the individual people that are just trying to live their lives are all victims of just a really sad situation so being able to recognize that and say, what can we do that helps everybody as best we can, that’s what you’re obligated to do.”

As part of the challenge on QCTimes Bix 7 Saturday, Grubbs will get a 3.25-mile head start, near the turnaround on McClellan Heights Boulevard. Windt will start at the 3.15-mile mark, at the intersection of McClellan and Edgehill Terrace. The starting points are based off of their previous times completing the full 7-mile race.

While both predictably wanted a better head start, they feel like it was a fair number. Grubbs ran last year’s race at an 11-minute, 5-second mile pace, while Windt posted a strong pace of 8:15 per mile.

“Last year’s weather was absolutely perfect and I ran a really good race. That does give me an idea that it’s possible,” Windt said. “I think, if I go fast from the beginning, but not too fast, I know I can really put in a good kick, not just down the hill, but on the last quarter-mile stretch, so last year does give me a bit of confidence.”

Windt has been preparing for the race by training with the Fleet Feet running club, as well as running the QCTimes Bix 7 course and doing speed workouts in Eldridge.

Grubbs, meanwhile, has a different training regimen, as she’s also preparing to participate in RAGBRAI, which ends in Davenport the same day as the race. Grubbs participated in both events 12 years ago and though time has passed, that experience has helped her know what to expect this go around.

She plans to reach Coralville on July 28 and have her daughter drive her into the Quad-Cities, where she’ll participate in some media requirements, then get an early night’s sleep. After she finishes the race on Saturday, she’ll head back to Coralville and finish the bike ride into Davenport.

“I’m hoping mostly if I just don’t push myself too hard to finish really quickly each day in RAGBRAI, my legs will be able to withstand the toll of the week,” Grubbs said. “It was really fun to do (the combination 12 years ago), part of that was no pressure on the Bix, you kind of just go do it as a fun run; so this year I obviously feel some pressure, I need to run well, but it’s such a unique opportunity to do both.”

Windt has a busy weekend of his own. He’s the conductor for the upcoming performance of “Into the Woods” at Countryside Community Theatre in Eldridge, which opens July 28, the night before the QCTimes Bix 7. He likely won’t be getting ready to fall asleep until 10 p.m.

“Maybe the advantage of being a little tired after conducting will help me get to sleep,” Windt said. “I’ve done this before where I’ve conducted shows and then had to run either races or long training runs the next day, so I’m cautiously optimistic that it’s not going to really negatively affect my race that day.”

This is just the second year the Beat the Elite has featured two runners, and Grubbs and Windt are glad they won’t be all alone on the course. While they haven’t discussed strategy, both said they’d welcome the opportunity to pace one another if Windt catches up to Grubbs on the course.

“Mentally that will help, I think it will help just keep things calm, I think it will reduce that sense of panic, that sense you’re being hunted from the moment you start running,” Grubbs said. “I’d love it if we could just run in together, that would be fantastic.”

While Grubbs has run in 29 prior QCTimes Bix 7 races and participated in the Boston Marathon, Windt, 44, picked up running again about 10 years ago after he ran competitively in high school in Lansing, Illinois.

“I really wasn’t happy with my health, my weight, so I just started walking outside and then as I was walking, I decided to just run a quarter mile,” Windt said. “Then, as any runner will tell you, it just kind of catches you.”

He moved to the Quad-Cities around the same time, and quickly found out about the QCTimes Bix 7.

“I remember thinking, then I was running maybe two miles every third day and I was like, well there’s no way I’m going to run that,” Windt said. “Then you see it on TV and you see all the hype and you think, I need to do that, I need to experience that.

“I think it’s my favorite race of the year because it’s such a part of the Quad-City community and there’s people lined up all along the stretch and it’s great for serious runners, it’s great for the casual runners … it’s just a lot of fun.”

Both Grubbs and Windt are planning to run in the Chicago Marathon in October, though there, they likely won’t be pacing one another ahead of an elite pack of runners.

If he wins, Windt plans to use the money for some home repairs, and also donate a portion to a musical cause like Countryside or Opera Quad Cities, where Windt serves as a board member.

With music such a big part of his life, it’s somewhat surprising Windt doesn’t have that close a musical connection with the QCTimes Bix 7. He runs most of his races with headphones in, but for this race, he decided to make a point of running without them and letting the atmosphere of the day soak in.

“I’m really looking forward this year to fully experiencing that Bix jazz experience and all of that,” he said. “Kind of a blessing in disguise in being able to do the Beat the Elite is now I’m really going to be able to enjoy the musical side of the whole weekend.”