Mike Malmstrom started the Quad City Labor Day Parade in 1983. In honor of the 40th anniversary this year, he has been chosen as the Grand Marshall.

The idea behind a parade, he said, was to celebrate one another. At the time, unity was not a common theme.

"Back in '83 when we started it, a lot of the unions had a hard time talking to each other, but we have to stick together," Malmstrom said. "If we can't communicate, we will run into doomsday. But we all had one thing in common at that one point in time, and that was Congressman (Lane) Evans."

U.S. Rep. Lane Evans (D-IL) was a Rock Island native who spent 24 years in office before opting not to run for re-election in 2006 due to his failing health, Politico reported at the time. Evans was first elected in 1982 and served 12 terms. He died of complications due to Parkinson's Disease in 2014.

Malmstrom said Evans was favored by local unions and veterans because of his support for both and ability to bring people together from both sides of the aisle.

"That was one guy and one individual we could all get our circle around, and we could communicate with each other," he said, adding the whole goal was to show the region that everyone from letter carriers to machine operators could unify.

"We had all those unions that would join forces, and you might say Lane was the leader," Malmstrom said.

Union membership falling nationally

Dan Gosa, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor, said more than 100 different unions operate in the Quad-Cites area. For a region this size, that number is about average, but the organization is always open to more joining the fold, he said.

Union membership has been steadily falling since 1983, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Back when Malmstrom first started the parade, the union membership rate nationally was at 20.1%. By 2022 that number was nearly slashed in half at 10.1%

At that time in the early '80s, unions across the nation were divided, Malmstrom said. In many cities, he said tensions were high among unions and if something did not change, the same would happen in the Quad-Cities.

"I could see that if we didn't pull together and work things out and at least sit around and talk to each other, we were going to head the same direction," he said.

For example, plumbers and pipefitters at the time were on a decent pay scale, Malmstrom said, but had to pay their own benefits. As a member of UAW 65 at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline, all his benefits were built into his contract.

On paper, most people only noticed the difference in pay and did not understand the difference in pay was to make up for the benefits pipefitters had to pay for out of pocket. Once union leaders were able to communicate and hash out the differences, they were able to get themselves on a path to unity, he said.

Solidarity the key across unions

"The fact of the matter is when we have solidarity, that's unifying for all unions," Malmstrom said. "I can (think) back to when I worked with some of the business agents from the outside unions, and we all pulled together to show the community that we're more united than not."

The attitude around unions and tradesfolk is still evolving, Gosa said. In the Quad-Cities, the building trades have started to see growth. In July, Local Union 25 Plumbers & Pipefitters broke a personal record for the largest number of apprentices at 215. In a typical year, that program signs 30-40 apprentices, a coordinator said at the time.

"I think people are starting to see when you're in a union, it's not just one person. You have hundreds of people behind you," Gosa said. "It's better when you're together."

Unions partnering with groups

Locally, trades people are attending local career fairs and partnering with organizations like the NAACP and LULAC to visit and tour high schools to get students interested in internships.

"I think a lot of it, too, is parents are leading it," Gosa said, adding the idea around the need for a college degree is changing. "As long as we keep promoting these things and are advocates as well, it's helping these kids out."

Unifying everyone across multiple generations was always Malmstrom's goal as well. After some time, in his own union, he found himself involved with the UAW Community Action Program, the political arm. A friend of his was the chairman of the Committee on Political Education and the pair worked together to align the different unions in the area.

Sticking together to support candidates

"So many times we couldn't agree on who we wanted to put our support behind on local elections and federal elections, but it's very important we stick together on that stuff because even though we may stick together on smaller issues, we need to get together and join forces on the larger issues," he said, citing Medicaid, Medicare and social security as examples.

Gosa said the last few years have been especially hard for unions on the Iowa side as they are "constantly attacked in the public sector." The difference between the two states is "night and day" he said, making it harder to retain and grow Iowa unions.

Unions protested Iowa's loosening of child labor laws

One major issue Iowa labor unions fought recently was the loosening of the child labor laws. In late February, union workers gathered in the state's capital to protest these changes.

“We are drawing a line in the sand now,” said Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor. “Our kids are not for sale. We are not — we are not selling our kids out to multi-national corporations for profit … and cheap labor. Our kids are not for sale.”

In March, the Quad City Federation of Labor held a rally at the UFCW Local Hall in Davenport to protest the changes. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the heavily revised youth labor bill into law.

Gosa said the union was against the change because of the dangerous nature of the jobs and being of the opinion a 40-hour work week was not suitable for minors. These blows can be major setbacks, but the influx of new apprentices has helped to balance the negatives, he said.

"It makes it harder and it starts to wear people down, but when you get people coming through and they have those small victories on retaining their union, I think that helps out a lot," he said.

Labor Day also about workers who came before

Now, Malmstrom is a retiree and chairman of the Alliance for Retired Americans. To him, Labor Day is not just about celebrating those working now, but all those who came before him.

In the '50s and '60s, he said, John Deere workers had to supply their own gloves. Now, union contracts have ensured safety equipment is provided by the company.

"It's where laborers should get together and celebrate the hard work that not only our guys put in, but our fathers and our grandfathers who formed these unions and stood on the picket lines," he said. "We still have our inner differences, but at that same time we can still sit down at a table and talk."

Gosa agreed, saying Labor Day is more than a day off work. For union members, its a way to celebrate and honor one another while also thanking the community for its support.

"It means a lot to us. There are folks that fought and died to get us the benefits we have today," he said. "It's a long weekend, but one of the best parts for us is being able to give back to the community."

The 40th annual Quad City Labor Day Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, beginning at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline travelling to 15th Avenue then heading to 3rd Street and across the train tracks where it will end.

