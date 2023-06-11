Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to individuals and businesses affected by the partial collapse of the building at 324 Main Street in Davenport.

The U.S. Small Business Administration declared a disaster in response to a request from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, June 7, according to a press release announcement. The SBA announced on Friday, June 9, that the loans were available.

The building, which had around 80 residential and commercial units, partially collapsed on May 28, leading to dozens of people being displaced and three deaths.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Iowa’s small businesses and residents impacted by the structural building collapse,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in the announcement. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

The disaster loans are now available in Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa and Rock Island County in Illinois.

“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to renters, homeowners, businesses of all sizes and most private nonprofit organization whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Francisco Sánchez, Jr., Associate Administrator of the SBA's Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

Applicants may apply online, download applications or find additional information at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

For more information on SBA disaster relief, email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov with questions or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Completed applications should be mailed to SBA's Processing and Disbursement Center at 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Friday, March 8, 2024.

Additionally, SBA worked with state and local officials to open two "Disaster Loan Outreach Centers" beginning on Monday, June 12.

The outreach centers will open at the following locations:

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities & Davenport

100 Kirkwood Boulevard, in Davenport

Opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

Hours: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closes at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16

TMBC at The Lincoln Center

318 E. Seventh St. in Davenport

Opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"SBA customer service representatives will be available to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each resident complete their application,” said Sánchez.

No appointment is necessary.

Businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged assets, while disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters are also eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including vehicles.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers "Economic Injury Disaster Loans" to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster — economic injury assistance is available regardless of if a business suffered property damage.

Interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses, 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.5% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

The SBA sets loan amounts and terms, based on each applicant’s financial condition. It can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the costs to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

