Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to individuals and businesses affected by the partial collapse of the building at 324 Main Street in Davenport.
The U.S. Small Business Administration declared a disaster in response to a request from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday, June 7, according to a press release announcement. The SBA
announced on Friday, June 9, that the loans were available.
The building, which had around 80 residential and commercial units, partially collapsed on May 28, leading to dozens of people being displaced and three deaths.
“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Iowa’s small businesses and residents impacted by the structural building collapse,” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in the announcement. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”
The disaster loans are now available in Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa and Rock Island County in Illinois.
“Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to renters, homeowners, businesses of all sizes and most private nonprofit organization whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster,” said Francisco Sánchez, Jr., Associate Administrator of the SBA's Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.
Applicants may apply online, download applications or find additional information at
https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.
For more information on SBA disaster relief, email
disastercustomerservice@sba.gov with questions or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955. For those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Completed applications should be mailed to SBA's Processing and Disbursement Center at 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.
The deadline to apply for property damage is Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Friday, March 8, 2024.
Additionally, SBA worked with state and local officials to open two "Disaster Loan Outreach Centers" beginning on Monday, June 12.
The outreach centers will open at the following locations:
The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities & Davenport 100 Kirkwood Boulevard, in Davenport Opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Hours: Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closes at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16 TMBC at The Lincoln Center 318 E. Seventh St. in Davenport Opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20 Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"SBA customer service representatives will be available to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each resident complete their application,” said Sánchez.
No appointment is necessary.
Businesses of all sizes and nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged assets, while disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.
Homeowners and renters are also eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including vehicles.
For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers "Economic Injury Disaster Loans" to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster — economic injury assistance is available regardless of if a business suffered property damage.
Everything seems to happen more quickly during a crisis. Following the collapse at 324 Main Street, Quad Citizens faced a torrent of difficult…
Interest rates can be as low as 4% for businesses, 2.375% for private nonprofit organizations and 2.5% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.
The SBA sets loan amounts and terms, based on each applicant’s financial condition. It can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the costs to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
Photos: Attorneys for amputee, spouse, hold news conference on lawsuit after building collapse in Davenport
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A Davenport Police officer moves a traffic cone off of Harrison Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police vehicles sit parked on Fourth Street at the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A look at the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Workers move dirt to the entrance to The Davenport with construction equipment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Judith Lee, Davenport 8th ward alderwoman, background right, watches on during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks Lexus Berry, right, and her mother, Cherie Berry, before a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry lights a candle before during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
A Davenport police officer walks through the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport police officers stand on Fourth Street near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Lawyers representing Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry speak during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart points at The Davenport apartment collapse with Lexus Berry, center, and Cherie Berry, before a news conference near the site of collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Activist Eric Russell speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Attorney Steven Hart of Hart McLaughlin & Eldridge, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, center, kneels after lighting a candle before during a news conference with Eric Russell and Cherie Berry, near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Andrew M. Stroth of Action Injury Law Group speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
Lexus Berry, a tenant of The Davenport, speaks during a news conference near the site of The Davenport collapse, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. The 6-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed on May 28. Quanishia White-Cotton Berry and Lexus Berry, tenants of The Davenport, have filed a lawsuit in Scott County against numerous defendants, including Andrew Wold of Bettendorf, Davenport Hotel LLC, and the City of Davenport. The Berrys were in the building when it collapsed and to amputate Quanishia White-Cotton Berry’s leg to rescue her.
Nikos Frazier
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.