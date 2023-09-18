Monday The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director in Iowa, Theresa Greenfield, announced that the department is launching a pilot program to make it easier for people to access loans and grants to repair homes damaged by flooding and by future natural disasters in rural Iowa.

The homes must be located in eligible rural areas and presidentially declared disaster areas. Funds may be used in presidentially declared disaster areas that occurred since July 18, 2022. These areas currently include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Scott, Des Moines and Lee counties.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and USDA stand ready to deploy every resource at our disposal to help very-low income families and individuals recover and recuperate,” said Greenfield. “We are working hard to find solutions that better accommodate people impacted by natural disasters in rural areas of Iowa, to help them get the resources they need to rebuild their homes and their lives. The pilot program we are announcing today is a key example of this critical work and will hopefully create a blueprint for helping people in other rural communities across the country recover from natural disasters.”

This USDA pilot program significantly expands eligibility for people seeking Single Family Housing Repair Loans and Grants to repair and rebuild their homes damaged in areas of presidentially declared disasters.

As a part of this pilot, USDA is making a number of changes, including:

• Lowering the minimum age from 62 to 18 for eligible homeowners.

• Increasing the maximum lifetime assistance up to $40,675.

• Refinancing debt and reimbursing repair costs incurred as a result of the natural disaster and prior to the date of the application. Repairs must be to remove health or safety hazards caused by the presidentially declared disaster.

• Financing costs to relocate mobile and manufactured homes.

Applications must be submitted directly to the Rural Development State Office in Iowa.

