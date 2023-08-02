Fair food and live music have arrived at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The Mississippi Valley Fair is in full swing and will be open through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Daily gate admission or fun cards will need to be purchased for entry. Daily gate admissions are $5 for adults and children from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. and $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12 after 2 p.m.

Admission for kids three and under is free every day of the fair. After 9 p.m., admission to the fairgrounds is accessible by fun card only.

Fun cards are $110 and will provide access to the fairgrounds every day and is the only way attendees will be admitted entrance to see the Grandstand performers. Fun cards are good for one entrance per day to the fairgrounds and Grandstand acts.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate upon arrival. It will cost $10 to park.

Carnival wristband days are Wednesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wristbands costs $30.

Thursday is senior & kids days and Friday is Military Day, offering free admission for all active and inactive military members with an ID.

Grandstand performers

For those looking to sing their heart out, each night will feature a Grandstand performer.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Sam Hunt

Wednesday, Aug. 2: Jordan Davis

Thursday, Aug 3: Ludacris and Lil Jon

Friday, Aug. 4: Three Days Grace

Saturday, Aug. 5: Limp Bizkit

Sunday, Aug. 6: Hardy

Grounds Attractions

The fair also will offer more than live music and carnival rides. Ground attractions are free with paid admission to the fair.

Attractions will include:

Kids tractor pull

Gary Keenan Chainsaw Artist

Mutton Bustin'

Dallas the Fire Guy

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

Marc Dobson-One Man Band

Cycle Circus

Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean

Alford E. Gator

Hot Glass Academy

Jurassic Kingdom

Electrify Magic

Hot Diggity Dog and More

Polka Dot Entertainment

A free area for kids, Sandyland, also will be open daily from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is located behind the Starlite Ballroom. It was created in 2018 by volunteer kids that created and hand painted all the face cut outs, music walls, chalkboard flowers and the rainbow-colored walking path.

The Little Farm Hands Petting Zoo will be taking place Thursday-Sunday at the Iowa Educational Building along with other activities such as Absolute Science and Pretty Bird Paradise. All activities are free with paid gate admission.

Fair Food

More than dozens of options will be available to eat fair food from funnel cakes to corn dogs, popcorn, pretzels, wings or even pork on a stick.

A few food options include:

Grigsby's: wonder stick ice cream, floats, cones

Smokin' Butt Barbuque: ribs, Bacon Barn

Wise Guys Pizza

Corky Westmoreland: corn dogs, lemonade, nachos, water

Smith Concessions: funnel cakes, coffee, Pepsi, lemonade shake-ups, iced tea

Bryans Concession: Sirloin tips, bourbon chicken

A full list of food vendors and what they will be serving can be found online.

Free Music

Free music will be offered in various areas around the fairgrounds.

At the Pavilion, music will be taking place every day from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Performers will include Corporate Rock; Hap Hazzard; Scott Stowe; Far Out 283; Brad Morgan; Michael Moncada and Whiskey High; Thresh Hold; North of 40; Crooked Cactus; Nuclear Plowboys; For Those About to Yacht and Dirt Road Rockers.

At the Farmer's Tent, music will be taking place from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. every day. Performers include Casey Muessigman; Tyler Richton & The High Bank Boys; Funktastic 5; Big Hair Mafia; Roadside Circus and Electric Shock.

The Oldies Tent will have music through Sunday afternoon with performers Tommy Pickett, Sara Simmons, Hot Rods, Elvis impersonator John Talley, Angela Meyer and Sting Rays.

At the Craft Beer Tent, attendees will see a handful of performers such as Dirt Road Rockers, Fair Warning, Monica Austin and Levi Craft. At 4 p.m. Sunday, a wood carving auction will take place.

The Mississippi Valley Fair Crowning took place Tuesday evening at the Variety Tent. Gym Bob's Jamboree is taking place on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday at the same times plus at 4:30 p.m.

A full schedule of when and where people are performing at the different tents can be found online.