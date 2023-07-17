A long-time Moline watering hole, Steve's Belgrade, is no longer.

The neighborhood tavern at 2431 16th St., was demolished Monday by Valley Construction. It sustained considerable damage during an April storm.

"She had a good run. Rest easy ol' girl," a post states on Belgrade's Facebook page. Comments on the post then poured in, with many saying the demolition marks the end of an era.

Moline building official Drake Daley said bar owner Stephen Vance still owns the property and made the decision to demolish. No plans have been given to the city yet, Daley said, on what Vance might do with the property.

Its estimated market value is $254,659, according to the Rock Island County geographic information system.

In April 2023, severe storms swept through the area, tearing the roof from the building. Bricks, insulation, and portions of the roof were scattered around the bar, and streets were temporarily closed.

The extensive damage led to areas of structural concern, Daley said. The same storm produced a brief EF-2 tornado near Colona.

The neighboring property, Teske's Pet & Garden Center, recently was sold to a new owner, who is to continue to operate the business. After more than 100 years in the pet and garden business, the Teske family sold to Kamal and Shahla Hossian.

Teske Vice-President Vicki Grudzinski told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that the deal to sell both the Moline and Bettendorf locations had been in the works for about a year and was finalized this May.

Grudzinski said the same people will work and manage the stores, despite the change in ownership.