After a three-year hiatus, the ARTery is back and it's returning to Rock Island.

For 11 years Carolyn Krueger operated The ARTery gallery in downtown Rock Island that allowed artists to exhibit and sell their work. It closed in 2020 and is now back in a new location.

The gallery is now at 3913 14th Avenue in Rock Island, the former home of Bike & Hike. Owner Steve DePron closed his shop earlier this summer after 49 years in business.

Kreuger said she previously partnered with MidCoast Fine Arts, which also owned Bucktown in downtown Davenport. The company gave her a great rental price, and her space in downtown Rock Island was strictly a gallery. Additionally, she had a pottery studio elsewhere.

"I've kind of done both, and we have been looking for a place that we could do both; just in one building," she said.

After MidCoast closed, Kreuger shut down her gallery too. For the past three years she has been teaching pottery lessons but kept the goal of opening a new gallery in the forefront of her mind.

In that studio space, she connected with fellow artist, Tara Malnar, about starting their own space. Malnar said she was passionate about finding a space where makers could come in and create, in addition to being able to display their art.

In the meantime, Kreuger connected with Jenna Isbell, another Quad-Cities-based ceramic artist. During the day, Isbell works as a studio art technician at Augustana College and sells her own work.

Isbell said she and Krueger connected over the idea of sharing a space, splitting costs and celebrating the work of other artists. As a team, they could accomplish more than they could by themselves.

"We can run this together instead of piece-mealing it, because time is one thing none of us have," she said.

For nearly a year and a half, the three scoured the area, looking for the perfect space to house their new gallery and studio. They ultimately "ran out of gas," Kreuger said, and stopped looking. Earlier this year, while scrolling Facebook, she saw a post announcing the closure of Bike & Hike.

"I walked in here and (Steve) gave me a hug right away, because he recognized me, and I cornered him to ask what he was doing with the building," she said.

Kreuger said the location was perfect, because it offered room for both a studio and a gallery, and it's in a busy area. Being in a well-known building helps, too.

"All I have to say is 'the old Bike & Hike' and people know exactly where that's at," she said with a laugh.

While bikes are no longer being sold, they do keep a bike pump behind the counter, just in case. In the main gallery, the goal is to feature one or two artists at a time in a two-month rotation. The ARTery will also be renting wall space to artists.

"Part of our mission is to make it affordable for the artist, because that's not easy either," Malnar said.

The ARTery will officially open Friday, Aug. 25 from 6-9 p.m. with the trio bringing back the old tradition of Final Fridays, opening the space on the last Friday of the month for viewing, food/drinks and music.

"Final Fridays was a think Bucktown used to do," Malnar said. "They would open up all the working studios and artists studios, and you could tour them while they were working."

Following that, the ARTery will have event-based hours with things like Third Thursdays and Second Saturdays in addition to the Final Fridays. All three artists will be available by appointment and will also be working in the studio space in the back. If the lights are on, they're open, Krueger said.

"Whenever I'm here, I'm going to open the doors," she said.