It was 6 a.m. on Monday morning when Theo’s Java Club in Rock Island opened the doors again after a two-year closure. The minutes ticked by, and nobody came in. Until, everyone came in at once.

“It was quiet for a little bit and then you could almost hear them coming,” general manager Matthew Dailing said. “For a minute I was thinking, ‘Oh my goodness. Come on, everybody.’”

Before long, the customers came, and the line extended to the door all afternoon.

Theo Grevas closed the doors on his coffee shop at 213 17th Street in Rock Island in October, 2021, after 27 years in business. He then sold to Jamie Anderson and Barry Morris who put months of work into remodeling the beloved cafe.

“They came along to purchase and wanted to rejuvenate back into the old Theo’s,” Dailing said.

Dailing is in charge of the eight employees at Theo’s, but this isn’t the first time he’s been behind the counter. Opening Monday, he said, was a full circle moment.

“I worked at the old Theo’s all the way until we closed,” he said.

Renovations on the building took longer than expected, pushing the opening date back considerably. But, it helped build anticipation for when the doors finally opened.

“We kept telling people perpetually it would be two weeks,” he said. “(That went on) for months.”

The grand opening for Theo’s will be in October, Dailing said. Until then, the cafe is trying out shortened hours to “shake down” and get their feet wet.

“Being away from it for so long, you kind of forget a few things,” he said.

New in Theo’s is flooring, upholstery and a bar in the adjoining storefront. Dailing said the plan is to do live music and poetry, including open mike nights.

“Anything we can do on the stage. We want to do community events and help our community,” he said. “We want to keep it rolling.”

Also new to Theo’s is its extensive menu. In addition to coffee, the shop offers pastries, bagels, sandwiches, salads and a soup of the day. Monday, customers crowded every table and couch available, munching on the new items.

Dailing said finally sitting in a full cafe again is a great feeling. Hearing positive feedback from customers lets him know they are off to a good start, he said.

“I feel just the same, It’s like all the energy is back, “ he said. “A lot of people have spent a large portion of their lives here, and maintaining it as it was has been really important to me and everyone else here.”

For the foreseeable future, the hours will be 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. seven days a week.

What does the best coffee from 10 regions around the world taste like? What does the best coffee from 10 regions around the world taste like? Ethiopia Kenya Tanzania Yemen Brazil Colombia Mexico Costa Rica Guatemala Indonesia