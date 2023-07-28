A big welcome to those coming to Davenport for the weekend and sorry about the heat.

To make up for the weather, here are seven breweries that are within walking, running or biking distance of downtown Davenport. Need a recommendation? We have those ready for you, too.

If you need a nice ale to cool you down this weekend, Stompbox is the perfect spot. Located right on the Davenport riverfront with both indoor and outdoor seating, biking or walking to this brewery could not be easier.

The tap list ranges from a couple of IPA offerings to blonde and amber ales and even a few stouts and sours. And, if you're hungry, the Kitchen Brigade is located right inside with a large window to order from; a true one-stop shop.

In honor of the festivities this weekend, Stompbox partnered with Front Street to create a unique brew in honor of the festivities all weekend long. Just the Dip is a bright red strawberry lemonade sour, sure to cool you off this weekend.

Where you can find them: 210 E. River Drive, Davenport, IA

How long they're open: Friday from 2-11 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

What we recommend: Nightmare Logic, IPA

Untapped rating: 3.94

If you're already at Stompbox, we highly recommend you go next door to Front Street too.

Or you can visit the taproom in the Freight House Farmer's Market, closer to Modern Woodmen Park. Did we mention they have beer and rosé slushies down there?

Brewing up delicious beer since 1992, Iowa's oldest brewpub also offers a full food menu. Choose from burgers, sandwiches, salads and even a kid's menu to find your favorite. Front Street offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

On the tap list, are a wide range of brews, including Cherry Blonde Bomb, a true Quad-Cities staple. Whether you're going for the Weiz Guy Heifwiezen or something a little different like the Bucktown Stout, there's something for everyone on this list.

Where you can find them: 208 W. River Drive OR 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, IA

How long they're open: Friday from 12-11 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.

What we recommend: Mahalo Pineapple Radler

Untapped rating: 3.63

Just up the road in Bettendorf is another great spot for those on bikes or running. Adventurous has ample outdoor space and large garage-door like windows that open the brewery up and allow for ample room.

On the tap list, you can expect to find a lot of lagers and IPAs, but home brewed seltzer and guest ciders are on tap too. Adventurous does not offer in-house food but will have food trucks posted up all weekend long.

Where you can find them: 1040 State Street, Bettendorf, IA

How long they're open: Friday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Saturday from 12-10 p.m.

What we recommend: 52722, IPA

Untapped rating: 4.21

A dash across the Centennial Bridge will land you at Wake Brewing in Rock Island, Ill. A punk-rock themed brewery with the live music to back it up, Wake is a favorite among Illinois beer drinkers.

Again, Wake does not offer in-house food but will be entertaining food trucks all weekend long. For those just stopping in a for a brew, this place is an IPA-lovers paradise. Flagships Hand of Doom, Frost Hammer and Invisible Oranges are great options, along with the couple of stouts on the menu.

The parking lot has ample room for cyclists to park, and for those with coolers, they sell cans, too.

Where you can find them: 2529 5th Avenue, Rock Island, IL

How long they're open: Friday from 3-10 p.m. and Saturday from 12-10 p.m.

What we recommend: Weedeater, IPA

Untapped rating: 4.01

While you're in Rock Island, we recommend you check out this gem over by Augustana College. A brewery that doesn't mind taking a chance on something different, Radicle has a variety of options for those who want a unique brew to try.

New this week is Everything is Spicy Now— a pale ale brewed with raspberries and jalapenos. With a 6% ABV, it's a great option for those who don't mind the heat, literally and figuratively.

Rounding out the tap list are a variety of blonde ales, IPAs, guest drafts, which include an IPA, cider and Pabst Blue Ribbon staple, Schlitz. Never heard of it? Ask your grandpa. Or a farmer; whoever you find first.

Where you can find them: 1340 31st Avenue, Rock Island, IL

How long they're open: Friday from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. and Saturday from 11 am. until 1 a.m.

What we recommend: Strawberries & Cream, Blonde Ale

Untapped rating: 3.89

While you're on the Illinois side of the river, stumble on down to Bent River in Moline. Or, check out the tap room in Rock Island. We'll leave that decision up to you.

In Moline, Bent River offers a full menu of delicious burgers, sandwiches, salads and wraps for those who have earned a bit of sustenance. On the tap list is a variety of ales, including some unique offerings like the Jalapeno Pepper and Sweet Potato Ales.

Where you can find them: 1413 5th Ave., Moline, IL//512 24th St., Rock Island, IL

How long they're open: Moline: Friday from 11-1 a.m. and Saturday 12-12 a.m.// Rock Island: 2:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

What we recommend: Undercurrent IPA

Untapped rating: 3.58

Rounding out our list of walk/run/cyclable breweries is this spot in East Moline. Located at The Bend, this stop offers four key styles of beer: IPA, Red Ale, Kolsh and Stouts.

Midwest does not offer food, but its neighbor, Jennie's Boxcar, is a great stop for top-notch tacos. You can even bring your beer over or their tacos to Midwest. They don't mind.

On the tap list are the key styles they offer with the BAMF IPA and the MAWhalo fruit beer getting recent accolades from customers. Just this week the brewery launched its newest brew, Paw Punch Ale — a blonde packed with cherry, lemon and orange to create a bright drink that's perfect for hot weather.

Where you can find them: 537 12th Ave., East Moline, IL

How long they're open: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

What we recommend: Lime Cheesecake Blonde

Untapped rating: 3.82

If beer isn't your thing or you're a person who likes a wide variety of options, we can help you there, too. Here's a few places with a wide variety of taps to check out:

There are others to check out too. Visit Quad Cities hosts an Ale Trail that allows participants to visit participating locations on a self-guided tour of local stops. Once you register online, ask the bartender for the trail code. For every few breweries you visit, you win a prize. More information is online and list of participating breweries is below:

Bent River Taproom, Rock Island, IL

Bent River, Moline, IL

Contrary Brewing Co., Muscatine, IA

Crawford Brew Works, Bettendorf, IA

Five Cities Brewing, Bettendorf, IA

Front Street Taproom, Davenport, IA

Front Street Pub & Eatery, Davenport, IA

Geneseo Brewing, Geneseo, IL

Great Revivalist Brew Lab, Geneseo, IL

Green Tree Brewery, LeClaire, IA

Midwest Ale Works, East Moline, IL

Nerdspeak Brewery, Bettendorf, IA

Radicle Effect, Rock Island, IL

Rebellion Brew Haus, Moline, IL

Stompbox Brewing, Davenport, IA

The Granary, Eldridge, IA

Twin Span Brewing, Bettendorf, IA

Wake Brewing, Rock Island, IL