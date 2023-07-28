Apprentices in Local Union 25 Plumbers & Pipefitters have broken a record, and staff say it's a great sign for the future.

After this year's signing day, the incoming class of the Local Union 25 hit a milestone with a record number of apprentices — 215 — pursuing careers as plumbers, pipefitters and HVACR service technicians. The program typically signs 30 to 40 apprentices a year with about 150 to180 in the program, said training coordinator Chuck McKnight.

"This is the first time we have been over 200," McKnight said.

Interest in the trades is about the same as it's been in the past, he said, but with lots of retirements and the trades economy thriving, there is an increase in opportunity. At a signing day earlier this month, more than 50 new apprentices were recognized for officially joining, according to a news release.

Each participant recieved a shirt, hat and stipend from the Labor-Management Cooperation Committee (LMCC) to purchase safety-related work gear.

“Instead of paying for college with no guarantee of a job when they graduate, these men and women will earn a steady paycheck throughout their apprenticeship while learning the skills they need to succeed in their trade,” said McKnight. “As a local, we invest roughly $2 million into training each year, so our apprentices are getting a top-of-the-line education at no cost to them. But just like anything in life, you get out of it what you put into it. The Local Union 25 apprenticeship program is just the first step on a journey full of career opportunities.”

The five-year program focuses on three crafts. They all have the same pay, interview process and aptitude test. Once students are admitted, they decide which trade they want to focus on and the union accommodates that choice, he said.

Throughout the program, apprentices do 250 hours of classroom work, then 1,700 hours of work in the field. Apprentices work for a contractor for 40 to 50 hours a week and come to school a few times a year for two weeks at a time. During those 40 hour school weeks, students have safety classes and other training courses to help them learn how to use the proper tools. Before long, they're on their own.

"By the time you're a fourth or fifth year, you're kind of running things on your own," McKnight said, adding there is a lot of repetition and assistance along the way.

The signing day event began in 2019 to celebrate and promote the next generation of trades professionals. The idea was to have an event similar to athletes signing letters of intent to commit to a sport. That positive outlook can make a big difference in recruitment, McKnight said.

“There tends to be this perception of the trades as a less-than career choice, and that’s simply not true,” he said. “Becoming a qualified plumber, pipefitter or HVACR tech sets you up for a job that will always be in demand and high-paying, not to mention the benefits package that put you on the path to a comfortable retirement. The work of a skilled tradesperson is hard work but high reward and is something we should encourage students to pursue who might be looking for an alternative to higher education.”

People are drawn to the average pay of $60 an hour, McKnight said, but they are not easy crafts to master.

"It's a good trade, but you have to work hard and apply yourself and make this your priority," he said. "In any of these construction trades, there's no excuses."

The turnout rate, the amount of apprentices who complete the entire program, is 80% to 90%, he said. There are a few who decide not to pursue this career path, but that's normal at any job. Knowing there are more than 200 in class right now, however, has him hopeful for the future.

"Things are looking up," he said. "I've been around this trade 20 some years now, so I always wait for the next cycle, but right now things are looking up, and we are continuing to grow. There's a demand right now, and hopefully it continues."

Local Union 25 is one of 22 local unions affiliated with the Tri-City Building Trades Council, which accepts hundreds of apprentices every year and puts them to work at member contractors in the community. More information and applications can be found online.