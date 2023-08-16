More than 100 artists are set to be take part in the Alternating Currents festival in the Quad-Cities over the next few days.

Alternating Currents features acts across more than 30 venues in Davenport, Rock Island, and Bettendorf with a wide variety of music, comedy film, and visual arts. It begins Thursday, Aug. 17th and goes through Sunday, Aug. 20th.

Artists kicking off the festival Thursday include:

Jaik Willis, Front St. Taproom in Davenport at 5 p.m.

Mural Fest at Motor Row & Bucktown Historic District, Emerson Alley in Davenport at 6 p.m.

Lissie at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Lissie, a Rock Island native, also will be kicking off the city of Rock Island's weekly Thursday Night Groove concert series.

Friday festivities are set to begin as early as 8 a.m. with the Mural Fest at Motor Row & Bucktown Historic District in downtown Davenport. Mural Fest is presented by TBK Bank. An Aura/Chakra Reading at Illuminate Healing Studio in downtown Davenport will be at 11 a.m. Friday.

Music performances and comedy shows will be held Friday night, beginning at 5 p.m. Performances will take place around downtown Davenport at Mac's Tavern, Ruby's, Raccoon Motel, Armored Gardens, Stompbox Brewing and more.

A full list of performances and other events happening throughout the next four days can be found on the Alternating Currents website or on the app for iPhone and Android users.

Performances and shows will be taking place throughout the day Saturday along with Floatzilla launching into the Mississippi River in hopes of breaking the world record of the largest raft of canoes and kayaks in the nation.

Packet pick-up for Floatzilla is Friday at the Credit Island Lounge in Davenport from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participants still may register for Floatzilla at packet pick-up and the day of the paddling event at Sunset Park in Rock Island.

The six launch sites are:

Leach Park, Bettendorf, launch 7-11 a.m.

Bass Street YMCA, Moline, launch 7-11 a.m.

Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Davenport, launch 8 a.m.-noon

Lake Potter, Rock Island, Lake only, no river paddling

Credit Island, Davenport, launch 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Empire Park, East Moline, launch 7-8:30 a.m.

Main Street, Davenport, launch 9 a.m.-noon

Paddlers launching from Lindsay Park, Empire Park and Leach Park must go through the lock. Last lock-through time is noon. Paddlers launching from the Bass Street YMCA must portage over Sylvan Island.

The river will be closed to commercial barge traffic for the event.

Floatzilla also has partnered with Alternating Currents to have live music at the Main Street Launch site in downtown Davenport. A free kayak fishing tournament also is being held Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Credit Island in Davenport.

Festivities will be taking place throughout the entire day Saturday and Sunday. Some events Saturday include the AC Film Festival at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport; The CREW at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock island; Beaux Arts Fair at the Figge Art Museum's Bechtel Plaza; Tedious & Brief at UP Skybar; and more.

Performances Friday and Saturday night are scheduled through midnight.

On Sunday, the Mural Festival will be taking place at 8 a.m.; Beaux Arts Fair at 10 a.m.; Bends & Brews Yoga Class at Raccoon Motel in Davenport at noon; and AC Film Festival at the Figge Art Museum at noon.