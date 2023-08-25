A new warden has been named for USP Thomson.

Brian Lammer was named the new warden earlier this month after a memorandum from the U. S. Department of Justice Director Colette S. Peters. Previously, Lammer was the warden of FCC Victorville in California, an all-male high-security prison in the western Mojave Desert.

Calls for removal of the previous warden, Thomas Bergami, heated up last summer. As previously reported, AFGE Local 4070 President Jonathan Zumkehr called for the immediate removal of Bergami, citing "an abundance of serious incidents" and the mass departure of 60 correctional officers under Bergami, who was appointed warden in March 2022..

By June of that year, the U.S. Department of Justice Inspector General's Office opened an investigation into Thomson Federal Prison amid ongoing allegations of abuse, the overuse of solitary confinement and the deaths of seven inmates over a two-year period. At that time, area senators requested the investigation following the publication of a report on May 2022 31 by The Marshall Project and NPR that described serious abuse of inmates by correctional officers.

In August 2022, a task-force was assigned to evaluate the prison after Zumkehr sent a letter from the union to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco demanding the removal of Bergami. At the time, Zumkehr accused Bergami of allegations including that he "covered up" the escape of prisoners. The union did not offer details of the alleged escape.

Zumkehr said Friday that staff were excited about the new warden and have spoken to him several times. Lammer shares the same values with programming and creating a safe environment that the union is trying to achieve.

Thomson made headlines again in February of this year after it was confirmed inmates were being moved out of the prison. However, the bureau at the time declined to say why.

In an email from February, BOP spokesperson Scott Taylor said the bureau, "identified significant concerns with respect to institutional culture and compliance with BOP policies at the United States Penitentiary Thomson. We believe these issues are having a detrimental impact on facility operations and the BOP has determined that there is a need for immediate corrective measures."

Taylor concluded by saying, that although the BOP is considering "a change to the mission at USP Thomson, there is no plan to close the institution."

That change became clear in March when it was announced Thomson would temporarily be converted into a low-security prison. All remaining inmates were moved to the Special Management Unit and Reintegration Unit.

At the time, the facility was expected to house about 1,178 low-security adults. Recently, the bureau has announced that change will be permanent.

U.S. Sen. Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen (D-IL-17) released the following statement Friday:

“We welcome today’s announcement by BOP Director Peters that USP Thomson will be permanently converted to a low-security facility. This change is a decisive effort to address the many challenges the institution has faced in recent years while relieving some of the overpopulation pressures BOP is experiencing in low-security facilities nationwide.

“While we’re disappointed that this conversion will lead to a reduction in the number of full-time staff positions, we’re relieved that the facility will retain all of its current employees and will end the overuse of augmentation and overtime that created a great strain on Thomson’s employees. It is critical that BOP leadership ensure that the prison stays fully staffed and that BOP prioritizes retention and recruitment efforts to incentivize employees to continue working at the facility.

“With this mission change and retention of all current employees, Thomson will be better equipped to become a safe and secure facility with a focus on rehabilitation and reentry.”

Now, Zumkehr said the union is concerned about the change to low-security because Thomson was originally built to be a high-security prison and does not have the programs needed for the transition.

Low-security inmates receive programs like anger management, parenting and even welding in some cases, he said. Without those programs, the chance of recidivism rises.

"All these programs, we're not built for that, and we don't have the space for that," he said.

The union is also concerned about the loss of jobs locally. Zumkehr said workers currently have a 25% retention bonus built into their salaries, an average of $16,000 a year.

Part of the reason for putting it in place, he said, was that Thomson is in a remote location, and factory jobs in the area pay higher. The goal of the retention bonus was to make the job more appealing.

According to the bureau's website, USP Thomas has about 1,300 inmates at the Carrol County facility, including 130 at the adjacent Minimum Security Satellite Camp. Zumkehr said that number specifically for the prison is expected to rise to more than 2,000 inmates.