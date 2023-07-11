Affordable housing is set to grow by 30 units in Davenport in the next few years.

Vera French Community Mental Health Center and Vera French Housing announced Monday they have secured more than $9.4 million in funding to build Carol's Village Gardens, a 30-unit apartment complex.

"There's a whole lot of funding that needs to go toward putting together an apartment building like this," said Richard K. Whitaker, Jr. Ph.D., CEO of the Vera French Community Mental Health Center.

The building will have 26 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units. It will be built next to Vera French’s Carol Center at 808 N. Harrison Street in Davenport, and complement the current outreach programs at the Carol Center.

“Carol’s Village Gardens bridges the gap between unstable living situations and permanent supportive housing,” said Stacy Kiser, executive director of Vera French Housing. “A safe, decent place to live is vital to allowing people to focus on their mental and physical well-being. With this investment in our community by the Iowa Finance Authority, Vera French can continue our mission to help more people striving to recover from mental illness.”

No diagnosis is required for those interested in applying, Whitaker said. Applicants will be considered based on income eligibility, with a small number of units set aside for people experiencing homelessness.

Whitaker said the project has been in the works for years. The building will look and function like a normal apartment complex, including in-unit washers and dryers.

What will set it apart, he said, is the support that comes with being a resident. Those living at Carol's Village are not required to be Vera French clients, but will have access to all of the services it offers.

Normal affordable income units only take care of the physical needs of a client, but the Carol Center next door will have all the other services a resident may need to succeed, Whitaker said. At the Carol Center, clients can receive help with everything from socialization to medication management to applying for jobs.

"That's the goal: to help people recover completely in all aspects of their lives," he said. "Having that supportive (element) is what we think is key to operating an affordable apartment complex."

Vera French hopes to break ground on the project early next spring and have it completed by the summer of 2025. Applications for housing may be submitted online.

The latest funding award includes Low Income Housing Tax Credits and HOME funds by the Iowa Finance Authority in its most recent annual allocation round. Other support for the project came from Regional Development Authority (RDA) and the Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) during the Fall 2021 grant rounds.

Whitaker said Vera French has also applied for additional grants to cover the cost of construction.

Additional investments by Vera French include the 2022 purchase of 14 additional affordable housing units in Davenport. Those units were renovated and modernized with new flooring and appliances, according to a press release. With those properties, Vera French Housing now has 142 housing units across 25 buildings in Davenport and Bettendorf.

