Participants in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and RAGBRAI, along with their entourages, are descending upon Davenport this weekend. In anticipation, many local restaurants are running deals.

If you're looking for something outside the restaurant realm, or just want to try something uniquely Quad-Cities, here's a list of seven favorites that are sure to provide something for everyone.

If you're driving around looking for delicious Mexican food, just keep your eyes peeled for the lime green truck. Run by the Garcia family, this truck features three kinds of tacos, three kinds of tamales, cheesy taco chips and a list of desserts. And, they're all vegan.

With $12, customers can get one each of their signature tacos. The Jalisco taco is seasoned soy-based protein topped with pinto beans and garnished with fresh cilantro and onions. The adobo taco, a crowd favorite, is a soy-based taco marinated in home-made adobo and garnished with cilantro, onion and grilled pineapple. The garbanzo taco is made up of seasoned chickpeas with homemade guacamole, red cabbage and home-made, dairy free sour cream on top.

Where to find them: Pour Bros Craft Tap Room, 1209 4th Ave. St. 2, Moline, Illinois

When and where: Friday, July 28 5-8 p.m.

What to try: Jalisco taco and cheesy jalapeno tamale

Anyone can make a burger, but not everyone can make one as outrageous as Floyd's can. This stop is specifically for the folks who want their protein with a little something extra on top.

On the menu this week is the Bad Medicine Burger. By the looks of it, a few Tums may pair nicely.

The double cheeseburger is topped with thick slices of smoked pork belly, a chipotle raspberry sauce, peanut butter and a Twinkie for good measure. Not quite what you had in mind? The Marty McFly, a double bacon burger with arugula, tomato, onion, pickle, Floyd Sauce and a cheese blend is a good choice, too.

Sandwiches, fries, vegetarian/vegan and kids options are available, too.

When and where Friday, July 28: Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave, Rock Island, IL from 4-8 p.m.

When and where Saturday, July 29: Adventurous Brewing, 1040 State Street, Bettendorf, IA from 5-8 p.m.

What to try: Loaded potato cheese fries I'm Yer Huckleberry Burger

Those looking for basic eats with a twist can look no further than Q.C. Fork in the Road. With a menu full of wraps, sandwiches, quesadillas and burgers, there is something for everyone.

What makes this truck unique is the five different types of grilled cheese it offers. From the Gooey Pig to the Elvis, the options run the gamut. Sandwich options include a chicken tender cordon bleu and a shrimp po' boy.

Appetizers are available at this stop, too. Choose between poutine, hummus or bacon donut holes among other options.

Where to find them: Nerdspeak Brewery, 563 State St, Bettendorf, IA

When and where: Friday, July 28 for dinner

What to try: Fried pickles and Cuban quesadilla

You simply cannot go wrong with BBQ on a hot summer day. And the folks at Flavor Train QC will not lead you astray.

The big purple truck will be downtown on the riverfront, welcoming runners and cyclists to the city with delicious food. From brisket tacos to queso mac n cheese to pulled pork nachos, this truck offers a little something for everyone.

Where to find them: LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Dr., Davenport, IA

When and where: Saturday July 29 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

What to try: Sweet and spicy pork calzone

Whether you need a pick-me-up or something refreshing to cool you off from the July heat, Cool Beanz has you covered. If you miss the truck, they have multiple locations throughout the Quad-Cities.

But if you're downtown Saturday, the inevitable line is worth it. Iced coffee, hot coffee and even energy brews and smoothies are available. With highs near 90, an ice-cold drink may be just what you need.

Where to find them: Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, IA

When and where: Saturday July 29 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

What to try: Honey & Oats Latte

This pie is quickly becoming a Quad-City staple.

Whether you're stopping in one of their locations on 3rd or Brady Street in Davenport or chasing down the big purple truck this weekend, there's no real way to go wrong. New York style pizza is served by the slice, or you can order the whole pie.

Where to find them: Kirkwood and Jersey Ridge, Davenport, IA

When and where: Saturday July 29 for lunch

What to try: El Gringo

OK, OK, so it's not a food truck, but you can order at the window and that's kind of the same thing, right? Good enough for us.

Located in downtown Davenport, Stevie's offers homemade sides and homemade sauces to go on their variety of barbecue and burger options. If you need something to wash it down, you're in luck. They're located inside Kilkenny's Pub and on the same block as Carriage House, Mac's Tavern and the Daiquiri Factory, all of which will have their own specials during a special block party Saturday night.

Where to find them: 300 3rd Street, Davenport, IA

When and where: Friday and Saturday, July 28-29 from 5 p.m. until 1 .m.

What to try: Smoked brisket mac n cheese