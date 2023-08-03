The Village of East Davenport will have a new food option this fall.

What BBQ & Bar has been in LeClaire for the last four years and will be adding a second location in September. The newest place to get barbecue will be inside the bar D'Ville, at 2228 E. 11th Street, Davenport.

What BBQ co-owners, and wife and husband, Shill and Mike Hunter are friends with the owners of D'Ville.

"We've always joked around and said we need to do something together," she said.

Before long, customers caught on to the friendship and encouraged What BBQ to join the fold. In a matter of weeks, an agreement was made.

Shill Hunter said she hopes to start serving food in September as long as the licensing and move-in work out alright. What BBQ will keep it's LeClaire location open and serve inside D'Ville from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., but that could fluctuate once things get going, she said.

Minus fried foods, What BBQ will serve its full menu, including ribs and brisket, and will be giving out free samples on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 3-5 p.m. Customers are encouraged to come out and get to know the staff, Hunter said.

“That’s our thing with our location in LeClaire. We are very upfront and we talk with people and I don’t want it to change just because it's going in somewhere else,” she said, adding she's looking forward to getting to know new customers and their favorite menu items.

Adding a second location comes with its own set of challenges, but Hunter said knowing she's moving in with friends makes it much easier. Both establishments were looking for a change, and this one worked out perfectly.

"We just said, 'Let's do this together and grow and expand together and see what happens,'" she said. "It's a good expansion for us."