A massive structure fire made for a long night for local fire departments.

Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, Bettendorf Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Sivyer Steel Castings LLC at 225 33rd Street. The fire reportedly started inside the building and quickly spread, according to a news release.

As fire engines and trucks approached, a column of smoke was visibly growing. Heavy fire was noticed inside and through the roof. At 10 p.m. flames could be seen from multiple areas of the building. At least two aerial fire trucks were used to fight the fire, with dozens of emergency vehicles in total at the scene.

Workers were inside at the time of the incident, but all were able to evacuate and were accounted for by management on site, according to a news release. Multiple agencies were requested to assist in getting the blaze under control and eventually extinguished.

MidAmerican Energy responded and shut off the electrical and gas services. The State Fire Marshal's Office was contacted to assist with the ongoing investigation. Bettendorf fire remained on scene throughout the night and will be the agency in charge until the investigation is completed.

No injuries from employees or fire personnel were reported. Also responding to the scene were the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Davenport Fire Department, LeClaire Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, Moline Fire Department and Medic EMS.

A look into what employees do

Sivyer started in Milwaukee, but moved to Bettendorf in 1962, according to its website. Its casting operations serve customers in varied industries, with castings up 22,000 pounds. It also has an in-house machine shop.

The foundry serves a variety of industries, according to its website, including mining, military, transportation, and recycling. Most notable are custom steel pieces for the railroad.

The company takes in scrap metal, foundry returns, and alloy elements to recycle. Those are then melted at temperatures as high as 2,700 F. The furnaces are capable of melting up to 40,000 gross tons of metal a year, according to Sivyer.

After, the molten metal is poured into wooden frames that Sivyer employees make. Once the parts are done cooling, the frame is removed. The part then goes through a vigorous process that includes burning, shot blasting, arc-air, grinding and chipping, which takes three to four weeks for simple projects, but upwards of 14 weeks for more complex projects.

The part then is taken to the machine shop, where it is heat treated, buffed and finished. In a separate warehouse, the products are packed and shipped. The warehouse and main office were not effected by Monday's fire.

In any given week, workers melt anywhere from 500 to 1,000 tons of steel, according to previous reporting.

Fire have been reported at the foundry before. In 2014, molten metal spilled and sparked a fire that was put out in less than two hours. Fires were also reported in 2011 and 2008.

Photos: Take a look inside Sivyer Steel