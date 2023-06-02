Nothing in Envied is easily replaceable.

Darien Collins, who opened the vintage clothing shop in early March on the first floor of The Davenport, spent a year and a half collecting his inventory from estate sales, flea markets and auctions. He said he's not ready to give up on getting a chance to save at least some of the items after part of the building collapsed Sunday.

"I would have to start completely from scratch. It would take such a long time to build everything back to what I had," Collins said. "I have to individually go out and check everything."

Business owners based in and around The Davenport are in a holding pattern as they await aid and more communication from the city, including whether they'll get a chance to recover anything.

Davenport Community Planning and Economic Development Director Bruce Berger announced Thursday afternoon that the city would set aside $25,000 for each business that was inside The Davenport and $5,000 for businesses near it that had to close. The Davenport City Council must approve the allocations next week but is reaching out to business owners and hopes to get started on the process soon.

Collins said the money would be helpful in rebuilding his stock and buying new signage, but not as helpful as letting him back into the space to grab what he can. City officials have warned of the danger of going into the building, which is being held up in part by the pile of rubble created in the collapse.

When he received a call from his grandmother, Celia Spicer, who was in the shop Sunday during the collapse and got out safely, Collins said he was in disbelief. He's since had some communication with a city official, who said it's likely he won't be able to recover anything. It's difficult to quantify his losses right now, since a lot of the clothing and décor items are niche.

In a Monday interview with Spicer, she said the collapse sounded like a bomb, creating a large booming noise. A whoosh of air came through the ceiling before the electricity seemed to go out and police came in to escort her out of the building. After she left, she thought she should have tried harder to grab what she could, such as the tablet that held important documents for the business.

Tristan Tapscott received a deluge of messages after the collapse but didn't immediately realize that it had happened to the building that housed the performing arts space he and his wife, Savannah Bay Strandin, operate.

The few people who were in The Mockingbird on Main Sunday escaped safely, Tapscott said, but there are unconfirmed reports of damage to the back of the space. They are thankful that no staff or show members were injured but are sad for all those who lost their homes, were injured or are still missing.

"We lost our business, and that's bad," Tapscott said. "We're grieving the loss of that, and we lost a lot of money. But, you know, we didn't lose everything. So it's just a very sad situation."

Tapscott and Strandin have been unable to get inside and grab any equipment, props or other items housed in the arts incubator, which they opened in spring 2021. A group was supposed to open a show at the theater next week, which now must find another home. An in-house production was scheduled for July.

It's been overwhelming, trying to calculate just how much they've lost, he said, especially with little time to process everything. He's curious to hear more details on the city's plans to allocate funds and won't make a plan on how to use them until they know the parameters.

Buildings surrounding The Davenport, including Me & Billy restaurant, were cordoned off quickly after the collapse. By the time Me & Billy owner Bill Collins pulled up to his business Sunday night, all access had been restricted. He's since been told he can enter the restaurant with an escort from the police or fire department but decided to stay out for now and not draw emergency responders' attention away from other duties.

All the perishable goods inside Me & Billy will have to be thrown out; just one of many financial blows. They've had to cancel events and are losing revenue every day the restaurant can't operate. Collins said staff are still being paid during this time, and he's doing everything he can to keep them, but the money won't stretch forever.

"The losses go on and on and on," Collins said. "We're paying all of our monthly bills and everything, as we always do, without any income coming in, so it's really financially devastating."

He's unsure of when Me & Billy will be able to reopen, though conversations with city officials have given him hope that they might be able to open the doors again in the next week or so. The offer of funds from the city is very generous, Collins said, but he wants to check with his insurance before taking anything.

Both Collins and Tapscott cited the Downtown Davenport Partnership as being helpful during these uncertain times, with Executive Director Kyle Carter and others consistently reaching out with information and updates. Collins has also spoken with city engineers throughout the week.

Businesses have also seen an outpouring of support from the community. Me & Billy customers and partners have reached out to see how they can help, Collins said, and Tapscott has seen comment after comment from people telling them how vital they are to the community and encouraging them to restart the arts incubator when they're able.

While the support has been nice, Collins said, they're still stuck on how they're going to move forward with an uncertain future. Tapscott has taken a more optimistic view, though fear and excitement for the future come in waves.

"I look at it like a blank sheet of paper, man," Tapscott said. "That blank sheet of paper can be the most frightening thing in the world, and on Monday, I would say that was a terrifying thing. But today, on Thursday, it's like, actually, this could be a cool thing. We have a opportunity to rebuild and redesign, and this could be an amazing thing."

Reporters Sarah Watson and Rachel Cormier contributed to this story.

