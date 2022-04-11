Bustos announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has invited high school students from across Illinois' 17th Congressional District to submit original artwork for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Submissions will be accepted through the Thursday, April 21, deadline. Students are limited to one entry each.

The competition, first held in 1982, is a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. One winning piece of artwork from each House district will be selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington for the next year. Runners-up will have their artwork displayed in Bustos' Illinois offices and in her Washington, D.C., office.

Any high school student from Illinois' 17th Congressional District is eligible to submit original artwork for consideration. To enter, students must submit a digital form through Bustos' website at https://bustos.house.gov/helping-you/2022-congressional-art-competition. A digital version of the art also must be sent to Artwork.Bustos@mail.house.gov. All entries will be posted online and the public will vote for the winner.

