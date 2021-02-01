Bustos announces $400,000 in federal funding for MetroLINK

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced today a $400,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for a Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK) Project.
“MetroLINK is a critical service to Rock Island and as a member of the Appropriations Committee, I’m so proud to advocate for public transit support,” said Bustos.
The funding will help improve operational efficiency and enhance the mobility of transit users affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
