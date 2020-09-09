Bustos announces more than $2.5 million in federal aid for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) today announced a total of $2,508,685 in federal funding in direct response to the passage of the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

This funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program.

Here's the breakdown of CDBG funding by recipient:

• Moline: $268,780

• Rock Island: $230,580

• Peoria: $808,791

• Rockford: $1,001,397

• Pekin: $199,137

“The bipartisan CARES Act was a significant step forward in our response to COVID-19,” Bustos said. “I’m pleased to see this funding continue to support our local communities, because access to reliable housing is a crucial component of our efforts to combat this public health crisis."

The CDBG program is designed to provide funds to state and local governments to support housing, public facilities and local economic development. The CARES Act allows grantees to be reimbursed for COVID-19 response activities and eliminates the cap on how much a grantee can spend on public services.

