 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bustos announces more than $2.5 million in federal aid for COVID-19
topical alert top story

Bustos announces more than $2.5 million in federal aid for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
061020-qc-nws-pritzker-021

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) today announced a total of $2,508,685 in federal funding in direct response to the passage of the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

This funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program.

Here's the breakdown of CDBG funding by recipient:

• Moline: $268,780

• Rock Island: $230,580

• Peoria: $808,791

• Rockford: $1,001,397

• Pekin: $199,137

“The bipartisan CARES Act was a significant step forward in our response to COVID-19,” Bustos said. “I’m pleased to see this funding continue to support our local communities, because access to reliable housing is a crucial component of our efforts to combat this public health crisis."

The CDBG program is designed to provide funds to state and local governments to support housing, public facilities and local economic development. The CARES Act allows grantees to be reimbursed for COVID-19 response activities and eliminates the cap on how much a grantee can spend on public services.

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Czipars Apple Orchard on Highway 52 south of Dubuque, Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News