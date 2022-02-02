Bustos announces more than $275,000 in federal funds for rural community infrastructure

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, announced Wednesday the granting of more than $275,000 in federal funding to improve rural community infrastructure in the 17th Congressional District that she represents.

The funds were provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Eight cities in five counties will be receiving the funds.

In Rock Island County, Carbon Cliff will received $34,000 to purchase a generator for city hall. The generator will allow the village to maintain operations during weather-related electrical outages. The building also serves as an emergency shelter for village residents.

In Whiteside County, Morrison will receive $49,800 to replace the roof on the Odell Public Library. The city will replace the existing asphalt roof with metal roofing to ensure the continuation of services. The library serves 4,188 residents in Whiteside County.

Also in Whiteside County, Tampico will receive $65,000 to install a new HVAC system in the Reagan Community Center. The building houses the village’s administrative offices, a daycare, and the police station. It also is open to the public for community and private events.

Finally, Prophetstown, also in Whiteside County, will receive $20,100 to purchase a squad car. The city will purchase a 2022 truck with equipment for law enforcement.

In Knox County, Altona will receive $18,300 to purchase and install a new storm siren. The village’s current siren does not reach the entire community.

In Henderson County, the Henderson County Library District will receive $5,800 to purchase and install four furnaces. The current units are more than 20-years-old, and two of them have had major problems. Also, Lomax will receive $44,000 to purchase a 2021 Dodge Durango all-wheel-drive vehicle for the police department.

In Fulton County, Lewistown will receive $24,700 to purchase a snow plow.

“Rural communities are the very heart of northern, northwestern and central Illinois,” Bustos said. “Ensuring they receive the federal resources and support they deserve has been one of my top priorities since taking office.”

