U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos has backed out of a fundraiser for Dan Lipinski, a fellow Democrat from Illinois who faces a primary challenge but who also opposes abortion rights.
Bustos, who heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement Wednesday that she is “deeply alarmed” at efforts to curtail abortion rights.
Bustos' participation in the fundraiser for Lipinski had upset some in the party. Already, the Moline Democrat has taken heat from progressives for a policy that would prevent DCCC funds from being spent with consultants who work with campaigns that challenge Democratic incumbents.
In a statement Wednesday, Bustos said, “I’m proud to have a 100 percent pro-choice voting record and I’m deeply alarmed by the rapidly escalating attacks on women’s access to reproductive care in several states.”
A handful of states have recently approved measures aimed at dramatically rolling back abortion rights, which has alarmed many in the pro-choice camp.
While Bustos noted that she and Lipinski do not agree on the abortion issue, she said “this does not change how I will work as DCCC Chair to protect our big tent Democratic caucus.” She said every dollar spent trying to defeat a Democratic incumbent is money that isn’t spent opposing Republicans.
“Our party needs to stay focused on the values that unite Democrats so we can make real progress for the hardworking families across America depending on us,” Bustos said.
Lipinski is facing another primary challenge from Marie Newman, who he defeated in a 2018. Lipinski represents Illinois’ 3rd congressional district.