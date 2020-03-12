Bustos: Coronavirus testing should be free

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is backing efforts to provide paid sick leave for people affected by COVID-19 and to make testing for the coronavirus free.
A bill was being negotiated by Democratic congressional leadership and the White House on Thursday morning, Bustos, the Democratic congresswoman who represents the Illinois Quad Cities, told reporters on a Thursday morning conference call.
“If you need to be off work because you are sick with the coronavirus, we want to make sure families can survive that,” Bustos said. “We want free testing for coronavirus … It doesn’t matter what your income level is. It matters that if a doctor believes you should be tested for coronavirus you should be able to get that coronavirus testing.
“We are not going to be able to stop this pandemic if we are not able to monitor it,” Bustos added.
Even if a bill passes the House, it’s unclear if it will reach a vote in the Senate. One Republican senator told CNN that the Senate would not take up the House bill until after its recess.
The bill would provide more than $1 billion in food assistance efforts, which would help “make sure that we have kids that don’t go hungry” in case of school closures, Bustos said. Some 90,000 students in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are eligible for free and reduced-price lunch at school.
Last week President Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill to combat the coronavirus. The bill, which was passed with large bipartisan majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, includes about $3 billion in support for the developments of a COVID-19 vaccine and diagnostic testing, $2.2 billion in support for state and local health departments, $1 billion in small business disaster loans, $500 million in medical supplies and $100 million for rural health clinics. The bill also included $500 million worth of waivers for restrictions on Medicare telehealth options.
Bustos did not criticize the Trump administration’s pandemic response, saying “there will be plenty of time to assess how the administration is handling this.”
She added: “Our top priority has got to be to try to halt its spread and to prepare our country, and our state, and our region to weather any storm that’s ahead. ready our region, state and country.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.