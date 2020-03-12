Bustos: Coronavirus testing should be free

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is backing efforts to provide paid sick leave for people affected by COVID-19 and to make testing for the coronavirus free.

A bill was being negotiated by Democratic congressional leadership and the White House on Thursday morning, Bustos, the Democratic congresswoman who represents the Illinois Quad Cities, told reporters on a Thursday morning conference call.

“If you need to be off work because you are sick with the coronavirus, we want to make sure families can survive that,” Bustos said. “We want free testing for coronavirus … It doesn’t matter what your income level is. It matters that if a doctor believes you should be tested for coronavirus you should be able to get that coronavirus testing.

“We are not going to be able to stop this pandemic if we are not able to monitor it,” Bustos added.

Even if a bill passes the House, it’s unclear if it will reach a vote in the Senate. One Republican senator told CNN that the Senate would not take up the House bill until after its recess.