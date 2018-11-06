U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, easily won another term in Congress on Tuesday to continue to represent the 17th District by routing Republican challenger Bill Fawell, of Galena, Illinois.
Bustos claimed 64.52 percent of the vote, compared with Fawell's 35.48 percent.
Bustos spent election night at the Rock Island Holiday Inn and Convention Center with a large crowd of her supporters in a victory celebration shared by Rock Island County Democrats.
Opponent Fawell, 64, a real-estate developer and author, supported a Regulations From the Executive in Need of Scrutiny -- REINS -- Act that would have required any new regulation costing more than $100 million be approved by Congress.
He also said he would have imposed regulations on social media to remove Facebook and Twitter related "incendiary language" or hate speech; and supported term limits, stricter border control, and an audit of the Federal Reserve.
State, district, and county Republican leaders earlier had pulled their support for Fawell, after reviewing alleged conspiracy theories he had posted on his "Elect Fawell" Facebook page, according to earlier reports.