Bustos: Democratic House infrastructure plan delivers for I-80, Amtrak, small towns

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., unveiled some large plans that are part of the $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill that will have positive effects on the Quad-Cities — including the Interstate-80 bridge — in a virtual meeting with local media Tuesday afternoon.

The key after Wednesday or Thursday’s expected passage by the Democratic majority in the House is passage in the Senate and then being signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Bustos said the Democrats delivered on a campaign promise from two years ago, when they came into control of the House. She also noted Trump campaigned in 2016 on passing an infrastructure bill.

"This is a pledge that we as House Democrats made that we would pass one of the biggest, boldest infrastructure packages in the history of our nation because we know that we talked about this in terms of rebuilding America,” said Bustos, who also leads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which recruits and supports Democratic candidates. “Our infrastructure has been neglected for so long that this is long overdue that we pass something like this.

“The saying about ‘control what you can control,’ " is what the Democrats did, she said of the bill facing a Republican-majority senate and Republican president.