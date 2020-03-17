Bustos: Feds working to help people, businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hershow reminded the more than 300 listeners that there is good science behind the notion of social distancing as the disease is spread through respiratory droplets. So people have to be at least six feet from each other.

But those droplets can contaminate keyboards and desks and those people who do not regularly wash their hands or use a good hand wash can contaminate doorknobs and elevator buttons, he said.

The disease also has a wide spectrum where some people don’t have any symptoms, while others will have mild symptoms and others have severe symptoms that can result in death, Hershow said.

He added, “It’s impossible to talk about without singling out the elderly for attention.” While it may not affect someone younger, that person may spread the infection to someone who is not able to fight the disease well.

Katz added that anyone who feels sick needs to call their doctor or health provider and not just show up. “Call ahead so if you do have to go in they can handle you properly and with all deliberate speed.”

Katz said that people need to be prepared for changes. “We’re telling you the right things every day, but the right things may change as the pandemic evolves,” he said.

He added that testing is slowly becoming more available, but it won’t be optimal for at least six to eight weeks.

