Hours before the Senate voted to temporarily reopen the government, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, met with federal workers Friday morning at Thomson Village Hall who have been impacted by the 35-day shutdown.
Bustos heard the stories of seven employees from Thomson Correctional Center, and how going more than a month without paychecks has affected them.
Despite the shutdown, they are still required to work.
"We have a family we're raising and we pay child support," Candace Mercer said. "I don't want to end up losing my driver's license or going to jail because I can't make my child support payments. We've reached out to larger companies for support, but they've said they are only helping the TSA and Coast Guard. A lot of people don't realize we're not getting paid."
Mercer has worked in the prison's trust fund department for seven years and is president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 4070. The trust department encompasses the warehouse, laundry and commissary accounts for prisoners.
Despite the shutdown, a busload of inmates are transported to Thomson Correctional Center every week. As the prison population increases, so does the workload and the need for additional employees.
"We have to deal with high-security inmates on top of that stress everyday," Mercer said. "Just last night, a younger coworker texted me and said he could no longer afford gas to go to work."
Carson Ross, who also works in the prison's trust fund department, said he has dipped into money he was saving for needed house repairs.
"I've got roof and car issues," Ross said. "Everything is on hold until they figure out when this shutdown is going to end."
Contract Specialist Eric Ball said the impact is affecting every business, and hits small towns like Thomson especially hard.
"We're not going to the movies, we're not going out to dinner, we're not doing any of that," Ball said. "We're sitting at home, wondering when we are going to get paid."
"Everyone is stressed," Erin Bausman said. "We have (employees) with babies that can't afford diapers."
Thomson village president Vicky Trager said the impact to the local economy has been significant.
"In little towns like Thomson, the margins are thin," Trager said. "It affects everybody down the line. In particular, the small, rural towns; we don't have deep pockets."
Entering Thomson on Illinois 84, a sign lists the population at 600.
One block from Thomson Village Hall, Casey's General Store employee Cassandra Voss is pulling pizzas out of the oven and boxing them up for delivery.
Before leaving town, Bustos purchased 40 pizzas from Casey's to be delivered to the prison staff for lunch.
Manager Bev Bailey said the store has seen at least a 25 percent drop in business since the shutdown. Prison employees can't afford to stop in for coffee and donuts in the morning and lunch in the afternoon, she said.
"People will come to get gas, but not the extras," Bailey said. "We used to see a lot of them at lunchtime, and now hardly any of them come. It has affected our business."
According to The Washington Post, Congressional leaders and President Donald Trump reached a tentative deal to reopen government for three weeks while negotiations continue. The deal does not include Trump's $5.7 billion in funding for a border wall.
The Senate passed the legislation before 5 p.m. Friday, sending it to the House for approval.
Bustos' director of communications, Sean Higgins, said Friday that Bustos would not have to fly back to Washington to be present for a roll call vote since it will be done by a unanimous consent request.
In total, Bustos has now voted 11 times to bring the shutdown to an end.
"Open the government, and then we will work out the differences," Bustos said. "This is the longest shutdown in our government’s history. I hope the lesson from this is that this never happens again."