Bustos nominates students for U.S. Service Academies

U.S Representative Cheri Bustos (IL-District 17) has nominated five Illinois students for admission to United States Service Academies for the class entering in the fall of 2022. Each year, Bustos nominates qualified young people from Illinois' 17th Congressional District for attendance at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Nominees must be accepted by the academies to gain admittance.
Nominees include:
United States Military Academy: Charlie Farmer, U.S. Military Preparatory School, from Coal Valley; and Storm Stern, Illinois Math and Science Academy, from Rock Island.
United States Naval Academy: Chase Everingham, Northern High School, from Taylor Ridge.
United States Air Force Academy: Andrew Gunn, Monmouth Roseville High School, from Monmouth; and Lea Kendall, Georgia Military College, from Andalusia.