Bustos nominates students for U.S. Service Academies

U.S Representative Cheri Bustos (IL-District 17) has nominated five Illinois students for admission to United States Service Academies for the class entering in the fall of 2022. Each year, Bustos nominates qualified young people from Illinois' 17th Congressional District for attendance at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Nominees must be accepted by the academies to gain admittance.