Try 1 month for 99¢
Bustos visits EM project
Buy Now

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, chats with Mike Jacobs, left, investment partner with Great River Development, and state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island,  during a visit Friday to The Bend development project in East Moline.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN, Lee News Network
0
0
0
0
0

Business Editor/Night City Editor