Congresswoman Cheri Bustos visited the Two Rivers YMCA Monday to learn about its chronic disease programs. The programs, funded by the Centers for Disease control, are aimed at preventive measures to keep members healthy and away from strictly reactionary medical care.
Touring the YMCA, Bustos, D-Moline, talked to participants in the programs while they conducted their exercises.
Bustos said seven out of 10 Americans can have their health improved with preventive health measures. She gave examples of working out if someone is prediabetic and learning about dietary restrictions. "These are a cost-effective way to spend taxpayer dollars, to go through the programs that the Y is offering."
"At the start of this congressional session, I was assigned to be on the Appropriations Committee, and I'm on these great subcommittees for this region," Bustos said, noting she was on Health and Human Services, the Defense subcommittee and the Veterans subcommittee.
Adequate funding for programs like the YMCA's Diabetes Prevention Program, Heart Health Awareness Program and Chronic Disease Prevention Programs is critical, Bustos said.
"What happened through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is that the dollars have actually gone down," she said. "It's about looking at the funding, making sure that it's used effectively where we can end up in the long-term saving money out of Medicare and Medicaid by looking at prevention."
Bustos also spoke about the national emergency President Donald Trump declared to fund a wall along the border with Mexico, saying Democrats had negotiated in good faith with Republicans only for him to run an end-around. "He, himself, in announcing that national emergency said he didn't have to do that," she said.