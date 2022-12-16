Buttercupp Candles opens new candle-pouring, gift store at Bettendorf's TBK Bank Sports Complex

A new business has arrived at the TBK Bank Sports Complex, offering visitors the chance to pour their own unique candle or shop for gifts in between sporting events.

Buttercupp Candles opened its third brick-and-mortar location Thursday at 6836 Championship Drive, Bettendorf. The candle-making shop and retail spot is open noon-5 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

Owners KC and Jennifer Cupp started the business in 2020, selling online and at the Freight House Farmers' Market in Davenport, where they still man a booth. In the two years since, they've opened stores in Moline, LeClaire and now Bettendorf. They began construction of the new space in June.

"It's been strategic in just being where we can add value and help people relax and enjoy life," KC said. "At the BettPlex there's people waiting for the next baseball game or soccer game and just hanging out looking for something to do."

Space is the biggest commodity the new location brings Buttercupp Candles — the business will be able to host larger groups than their other locations can hold, with 28 stations for candle-making. Jennifer said people had already begun reaching out about hosting business events or parties in the space.

The couple also plans to hold events of their own in the new location, bringing in vendors for small markets and other programming, especially in the evening.

People have stopped by ahead of the opening to express their excitement at having something fun to do while waiting on games or other sports complex events to begin, KC said.

Spreading their businesses across the Quad-Cities allows people from all over the region to easily access a location, and the couple said they feel fantastic about the expansions they've been able to make so far.

While they can't announce anything yet, Jennifer said they aren't slowing down with the business opening and some big announcements will be coming early next year.

"The purpose of LeClaire is it's a destination location that captures people beyond the Quad-Cities, [the Bettendorf location] captures people beyond the Quad-Cities, and our local people love the choice," KC said. "People who like to stay on the Illinois side can go to our Moline spot."

"Well, and we have ones too that just love shopping at the farmers market," Jennifer added. "So it's been nice to have something wherever anybody is."