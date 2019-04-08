The Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House are opening their doors to any group interested in hosting a Quad-Cities Big Table.
The Q2030 Regional Action Plan has announced Big Table is returning for a second year April 26-27.
Any community member hosting a Big Table is invited to use one of the meeting spaces at no cost at the Moline historic site and community center — once homes of descendants of John Deere.
"The Quad-Cities Big Table initiative is a great way to remind ourselves how important gathering together and listening to our neighbors really is," said Stacy Klingler, executive director of the Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House.
Usually, the site is available free only to non-profit and educational groups, she said. But any Big Table host is welcome to reserve a space April 26-27 and does not need to be affiliated with any such group.
To reserve a meeting room, call 309-743-2700 or email meetings@butterworthcenter.com.
"We believe conversation focused on bettering our community is just the kind of activity Katherine and William Butterworth would have supported," Klingler said.
Operated by the William Butterworth Foundation, the Butterworth Center was the home of William and Katherine Butterworth. He served as Deere & Co.'s third president. She was John Deere's granddaughter.
Q2030 Project Manager Jack Cullen said the 2019 Quad-Cities Big Table will include five community forums focused on targeted issues. But Quad-Citizens also are encouraged to organize Big Tables on "issues that matter to them and take action on ideas to make the Quad-Cities better."
The first Quad-Cities Big Table, held last April, drew 5,000 participants to more than 500 table events. Among them were six table discussions held at the Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House including one that helped forge a strong relationship between the historic site and three nearby neighborhood associations.
Big Table hosts also may find resources from Q2030 to help promote and guide meetings at bit.ly/QCBigTable19Host.