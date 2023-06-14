When Heather Calvert walks through the Deere-Wiman House, she doesn't just see hand-carved wood and furniture, giving a glimpse into how the Deere family lived. She sees the memories of those who have attended meetings, enjoyed recitals and marveled at 19th-century Christmas decorations there.

With the announcement of a capital campaign aimed at repairing, restoring and preserving the historic home, the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House executive director hopes to continue welcoming the community into a vital piece of Quad-Cities history.

"It makes me very happy to think about being able to continue on for future generations," Calvert said.

The William Butterworth Foundation, which oversees the Deere-Wiman House and Butterworth Center, announced its first capital campaign Tuesday, called "Honoring Our Heritage." Funds from the $3.2 million campaign will go toward repairs and restoration to the exterior and interior of the Deere-Wiman House, grounds, carriage house and programming and outreach.

The foundation has already raised $2.1 million, Calvert said, and she hopes to have the remainder raised by the end of the year. Fundraising began 18 months ago with staff reaching out to organizations and other donors.

A good portion of the money came from the Jeffris Family Foundation, a Wisconsin-based group that assists nonprofits with historical site development throughout the Midwest. The foundation provided a challenge grant of $330,000, tasking the William Butterworth Foundation with raising a match grant.

"I'm happy to report not only did we do that, we did it 18 months ahead of time," Calvert said. "They let us know that it's the fastest anyone's ever raised their matching funds in the history of their grants, so that's a nice record for us."

According to a news release, other donors include the Moline Foundation, John Deere Corporation, current and former John Deere executives, Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House board members and staff, and community members.

Calvert said they'd spent just under $200,000 of capital campaign funds so far to replace carpeting in the carriage house and work with historic preservation groups to gather information on how to approach restoration of the northern vestibule and parts of the living room.

Needs that require funding have been broken into focuses, and Calvert said the foundation has developed a five-year plan for both capital campaign and operational funds.

The first focus, of which $500,000 has been budgeted, is on fundamental needs, such as replacing systems that, if failed, could cause costly damage or impact guest safety. So far, corroded pipes and a boiler have been replaced.

The second focus will use $2.4 million to rehabilitate and restore the Deere-Wiman House interior, exterior, foundation, grounds and carriage house, as well as improve accessibility.

Restoring plaster, carpets and the north vestibule, among other projects, will use $610,000. Foundation work and mitigating water damage caused by water channeled off the driveway to the house walls will cost $570,000, and repairing exterior stucco, stone and wood trim and windows will use $415,000.

Retaining walls on the grounds, as well as placing a new roof on the playhouse and adding native plants, will use $380,000 in funds. Fixing climate controls and a lift for wheelchair accessibility will cost $260,000.

Carriage house improvements, budgeted for $165,000, will include replacing ceiling tiles and lighting and updating the bathrooms and kitchen.

Water damage is the main culprit in creating the need for repairs.

The third focus will use $250,000 to create new programs and improve existing ones, and help maintain the property.

Before the foundation began fundraising through its capital campaign, upkeep of the Deere-Wiman House was paid for by an endowment, which holds $30 million. The Deere-Wiman House came under the foundation's care in 1976, donated by Pattie Wiman.

Katherine Deere Butterworth created the William Butterworth Foundation in 1951, giving it funds and the Butterworth Center — her home — to promote the arts, education and recreation in the Quad-Cities.

Alexander Hewitt, great-great-great-grandson of John Deere, eschewed telling stories of growing up in the Deere-Wiman House to focus on all the good the spaces bring to the community. It's obvious from the programming he's witnessed in the house how vital it is to the community, he said, and it's wonderful to see his family's legacy handled in this way.

Around 25,000 people participate in programming or use the space for gatherings annually, according to the foundation.

"The homes are beautiful treasures and virtually irreplaceable, and they are wonderful asset to the community, and they bring tremendous value to the community," Hewitt said. "I think we've figured out around $400,000 in contributions per year, not direct contributions, but space that people can use."

