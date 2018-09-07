A panel discussion about the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and a screening of new documentary about the world-famous hospital will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the Butterworth Center, Moline.
The hospital had its beginnings in the aftermath of an 1883 tornado and a response by a religious congregation of Franciscan sisters and Dr. William W. Mayo.
The documentary is titled "The Mayo Clinic: Faith, Hope, Science”. Following the 30-minute screening, Quad-City area historians will share their knowledge of area health care and events in the Quad-Cities around the time the Mayo Clinic was being established.
The free panel discussion and screening are co-sponsored by WQPT Quad-Cities PBS, which will air the documentary from 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.
The Butterworth Center is at 1105 8th St. For questions, call 309-743-2701 or email to gsmall@butterworthcenter.com.