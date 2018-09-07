Try 1 month for 99¢
wqpt logo

A panel discussion about the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and a screening of new documentary about the world-famous hospital will begin at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the Butterworth Center, Moline.

The hospital had its beginnings in the aftermath of an 1883 tornado and a response by a religious congregation of Franciscan sisters and Dr. William W. Mayo.

The documentary is titled "The Mayo Clinic: Faith, Hope, Science”. Following the 30-minute screening, Quad-City area historians will share their knowledge of area health care and events in the Quad-Cities around the time the Mayo Clinic was being established.

The free panel discussion and screening are co-sponsored by WQPT Quad-Cities PBS, which will air the documentary from 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Butterworth Center is at 1105 8th St. For questions, call 309-743-2701 or email to gsmall@butterworthcenter.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags