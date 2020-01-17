Buttigieg campaign releases county-targeted ads featuring Quad-Citians, Muscatine, Clinton

The presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg has released county-specific digital ads in which everyday Iowans explain why they’re caucusing for the 37-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind.

The “River to River: Iowa for Pete” ad campaign includes dozens of Facebook and YouTube spots, several featuring Iowans from the Quad-Cities area.

In one Scott County ad, Sophia Gluba, of Davenport, says she's supporting Buttigieg because "his tone and rhetoric are extremely positive and uplifting."

"Whenever he addresses the country, he is never negative or derogatory,” Gluba said, “and I feel like that's something we as a country really need."

In another Scott County ad, Kevin Chamberlin, a Davenport precinct captain for Buttigieg, says the former mayor's experience makes him the best candidate.

"I think having experience in consulting or being mayor of a city or even his military experience is something that allows him to make strong democratic decisions while still bringing people together,” Chamberlin said. “And I think we need that unity in today's age.”