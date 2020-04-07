Buy Local connects consumers to online marketplace

Local businesses make up the fabric of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. We also know customers are eager to find ways to support their favorite shops and restaurants. One of the most popular ways to do that is by purchasing gift cards. In support of this effort, we have launched Buy Local, a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.
This new platform is a reliable, one-stop shop for customers and businesses alike. Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving customers the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online e-commerce.
Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Buy Local page to see who is offering gift cards by clicking the link below.
