Byron "BK" Davis to perform in November as part of Quad-Cities music series

Byron "BK" Davis sometimes dreams in colors and from that dreamscape palette he paints sound.
Davis, 61, said he dreams mostly in green, but sometimes blues and purples or orange.
“You know, just colors, and I hear music behind the colors,” he said.
His brushes are his piano, his voice, his fellow musicians. His canvas, the eardrum.
Davis, a Steinway International Artist, is a Davenport native. He lives in Burlington or Tampa, Fla., these days, depending on the season, but is in the Quad-Cities to perform and record.
He has a show at 7 p.m., Nov. 7, a livestreamed event organized by the River Music Experience and Joy Avenue Media. The performance will be streamed via Joy’s Facebook page.
The show is part of the J.A.M. Session series: live music performances featuring musicians with ties to the Quad-Cities streamed online. The series is meant to safely provide free music performances during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The importance of the arts during something like a pandemic is that they give direction in unpredictable times when everything seems directionless, Davis said.
“We need something to help us concentrate and focus,” he said.
Concentration and focus are some of the best ways to deal with anything in life, he said.
“Our goal right now is to communicate a positive message that is going to be uplifting and inspiring for everyone who hears it,” Davis said.
Being a musician in a time of pandemic has meant changes, he said.
“Like everyone else, we have to adjust and adapt,” he said.
There is a lot of Zoom, email, Dropbox and, in the studio, social distancing during recording, he said.
He has used the time to compose and to record, Davis said. He is working on another record he plans to have finished in 2021.
Davis’ songs do not only come from his color dreams.
He said there are times when the Muse strikes that the songs come out complete.
“Sometimes, I dream and hear music, and there it is, the complete song, needing very little adjustment,” Davis said.
In other cases, he finds songs in silence, Davis said. There are songs for which he draws inspiration from a place.
Iowa and the Quad-Cities has its own music, he said. The music of the Mississippi River, of its creeks, its life.
“Duck Creek” was inspired by his youth in Davenport. He would ride or walk to Duck Creek Park.
“That’s where I learned to swim,” he said.
That music, and the people, are what bring him back, he said.
“I’m so, so, so grateful to this area,” he said.
Davis’ full bio and other information can be found on his website at http://bkdavis.com/.
More details about Joy Avenue Media and the River Music Experience can be found on their Facebook pages.
Past J.A.M. Sessions are available on the Joy Avenue YouTube page.
