Byron "BK" Davis to perform in November as part of Quad-Cities music series

The importance of the arts during something like a pandemic is that they give direction in unpredictable times when everything seems directionless, Davis said.

“We need something to help us concentrate and focus,” he said.

Concentration and focus are some of the best ways to deal with anything in life, he said.

“Our goal right now is to communicate a positive message that is going to be uplifting and inspiring for everyone who hears it,” Davis said.

Being a musician in a time of pandemic has meant changes, he said.

“Like everyone else, we have to adjust and adapt,” he said.

There is a lot of Zoom, email, Dropbox and, in the studio, social distancing during recording, he said.

He has used the time to compose and to record, Davis said. He is working on another record he plans to have finished in 2021.

Davis’ songs do not only come from his color dreams.

He said there are times when the Muse strikes that the songs come out complete.

“Sometimes, I dream and hear music, and there it is, the complete song, needing very little adjustment,” Davis said.