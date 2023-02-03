DeAnna Walter and Rick Kimmel are the first to admit that on paper, Cafe d'Marie shouldn't be as successful as it is.

Sitting at one of the few empty tables in the bustling restaurant, located at 614 W 5th St., Davenport, which she owns and operates with Kimmel, Walter described how their location offers little in the way of traffic and visibility.

Despite these facts, which in other situations could have meant a death sentence for the couple's cafe, people continue to flood in. Through online reviews and word of mouth from loyal and happy customers, Cafe d'Marie's popularity has reached a national scale.

"It's like they take us under their wing and make us succeed," Walter said. "So it's about the people in this whole thing. It's not even about us."

Cafe d'Marie made it onto review service Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list, placing 36th among eateries across the country. The Davenport restaurant is the only one on the list from Iowa.

Since Yelp began releasing the Top 100 list in 2014, the company has recognized more than 700 restaurants in almost 400 cities, with some restaurants making the list on multiple years.

The couple was astonished and grateful to hear the news, Kimmel said. Since the list was released last week, the couple has seen an uptick in business that's keeping them swamped, even during the usually slower season.

"From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list reflects the diverse tastes and uniqueness of our community of users," Tara Lewis, Yelp’s trend expert, said in a press release. "It is powered by the people, not a small group of restaurant critics, and we look forward to consumers continuing to share their dining experiences in their reviews."

According to Yelp's website, Cafe d'Marie is rated at five stars with 294 reviews. It is open 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and offers a menu of unique breakfast and lunch items and drinks, American cuisine with a European twist.

At least on weekends, around 70% of their business is made up of customers who were drawn to the restaurant by online reviews, Walter said. Local customers make up the majority of weekday traffic.

Walter said people will tell her when they come in that they've seen reviews and are excited to try the place out, even taking a detour on their travels to have a meal and drink. It feels like a blessing from God, she said, that they were able to open the cafe and make it thrive to the point where people from across the country would want to try them out.

"We never thought we'd be that place that would cause people to take a detour," Walter said.

The couple is in the restaurant every day, waiting tables and making food and drinks for customers. Their engagement with customers, the homey atmosphere of the space — which makes sense, since it is located in their home — and the delicious food is what drives people to go online and give them some love, Walter said.

"It's amazing; it's amazing that they do review," Kimmel said. "Of course we don't expect it, we just try to treat everybody the same — like family — when they come in, and obviously they appreciate it."