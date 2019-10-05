The Council on American-Islamic Relations has condemned the white-supremacist flyers distributed recently in the Quad-Cities.
CAIR is a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group, based out of Washington, D.C.
“The growing white supremacist threat must be addressed by our nation’s religious and political leaders,” CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement issued Saturday. “Unfortunately, white supremacy and other forms of bigotry are being emboldened by the policies and rhetoric emanating from the highest levels of our society.”
The flyers, distributed by white supremacist group National Alliance, were found on cars in Bettendorf and Davenport.
The condemnation came one day after a Quad-City Times report detailed the racist literature.
"Really, there's hardly a weekend or a month that goes by that we don't hear of National Alliance flyers on cars or in parks or in front yards in a neighborhood," said Allan Ross, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities. "I think we're all kind of hoping that it won't go any further than that. But it is a worry."
The latest literature was distributed at Home Depot, not far from a mosque on Kimberly Road. A Davenport couple also reported receiving hate literature at their home.
Local police and the FBI told the Times there's not much law enforcement can do because the hate flyers are protected by the First Amendment.
In late September, members of the National Alliance conducted another round of leafleting th…