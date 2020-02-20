Cajun Cook-Off Tuesday at Rhythm City, Davenport, will raise money for Figge Art Museum

You can put the "fat" in Fat Tuesday by celebrating the eighth annual Cajun Cook-Off to benefit the Figge Art Museum, from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
Eleven local chefs will be stationed around the Event Center, and each will be cooking Cajun-inspired dishes for guests to sample before casting a vote for their favorite.
Participating chefs will include Aaron McMahon, Davenport Country Club; Gary Ames, Rhythm City Casino; Shawn Timmerman, The Tangled Wood; Mark Thompson, Thunder Bay Grille; Latisha Howlett, Bayside Bistro; Mike and Shill Hunter, What BBQ & Bar; Jason Stewart, Zeke’s Island Cafe; Michael Guerrero, Blackhawk Hotel; Matt McDonald, Front Street Brewery; and Pastry Chef Janice Hubbard, Small Town Pastry.
Each ticket includes a coin to use to vote for your favorite dish of the night, free valet parking, coat check, Mardi Gras beads, a selfie station with Mardi Gras-themed costumes, and food from all 11 chefs.
You have free articles remaining.
Bids will be taken throughout the night on a variety of silent auction items — including a crawfish boil for 10, a private plane ride with lunch, John Deere Classic tickets, in-home dinners from participating chefs, Hawkeye football tickets, hotel packages, and more. All proceeds will benefit art acquisitions and special programs at the Figge.
“This is the eighth year this event has benefited the Figge Art Museum, and we are so grateful for the chefs who participate and make it successful year after year,” event organizer Natalie Dunlop said. “They get to showcase their talents and create dishes that are not typically available in this area.”
Some of the dishes guests will be able to sample this year include smoked alligator gumbo, cheesy grits and shrimp, Cajun jambalaya, smoked pork tacos, gumbo, crawfish fettuccini, and mini-king cakes.
“While the star of this event is the tasty food, all ticket proceeds and silent auction bids will help the museum grow the collection and provide needed resources to continue bringing exceptional museum programs to the community,” said Michelle Hargrave, Figge executive director.