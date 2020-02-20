Cajun Cook-Off Tuesday at Rhythm City, Davenport, will raise money for Figge Art Museum

Each ticket includes a coin to use to vote for your favorite dish of the night, free valet parking, coat check, Mardi Gras beads, a selfie station with Mardi Gras-themed costumes, and food from all 11 chefs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bids will be taken throughout the night on a variety of silent auction items — including a crawfish boil for 10, a private plane ride with lunch, John Deere Classic tickets, in-home dinners from participating chefs, Hawkeye football tickets, hotel packages, and more. All proceeds will benefit art acquisitions and special programs at the Figge.

“This is the eighth year this event has benefited the Figge Art Museum, and we are so grateful for the chefs who participate and make it successful year after year,” event organizer Natalie Dunlop said. “They get to showcase their talents and create dishes that are not typically available in this area.”

Some of the dishes guests will be able to sample this year include smoked alligator gumbo, cheesy grits and shrimp, Cajun jambalaya, smoked pork tacos, gumbo, crawfish fettuccini, and mini-king cakes.