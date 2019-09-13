Hy-Vee Cake Designer Pam Zaruba from Davenport works on her flying saucer themed cookies and cupcakes Thursday at NorthPark Mall in Davenport. Hy-Vee’s most creative cake designers from the area competed during the semifinal of Hy-Vee’s Extreme Cake and Floral Challenge. Cake designers had 3½ hours to decorate a specialty cake of their choosing and 12 cupcakes. The entrants were judged on the cakes’ technical appearance, icing appearance and level of difficulty. Prizes will be given for 1st ($600), 2nd ($300) and 3rd place ($200). The top two cake designers earned a spot in the company finals in Des Moines on Nov. 9, where designers will be judged by a panel of experts.