Voters in Calamus, Iowa, will go to the polls Feb. 26 to fill a vacancy on their city council, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker has announced.
A valid petition seeking the special election was filed earlier this month with the Calamus city clerk.
The vacancy was created when Mike Lacey stepped down to accept the city's public works director position.
Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m., Feb. 26, and voting will take place at CALCO, 201 Main St., Calamus.
Van Lancker, the county's commissioner of elections, said Calamus residents interested in running for the vacancy must file a petition and affidavit of candidacy at the Clinton County auditor’s office before 5 p.m. Feb. 1, 2019. A nomination petition requires 10 signatures from eligible voters within the city limits.
Absentee voting will begin Feb. 12 in the auditor’s office. That is the same day absentee ballots may be sent by mail from the auditor’s office. The last day to vote in the office will be Feb. 25. The office is in the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. 3rd St., Clinton.
Requests for absentee ballots can be filed now through Feb. 15. All ballots mailed back must be postmarked by Feb. 25 to be counted. Mailed ballots may also be hand-delivered to the auditor’s office before the polls close at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26.
For more information, contact the auditor’s office at 563-244-0568.