Calls reporting child abuse have dropped in the Quad-Cities. Experts say that probably isn't a good thing.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

No teachers. No coaches. No child-care providers.

As the Quad-Cities area has responded to COVID-19 by closing schools and canceling sports, the people who traditionally help safeguard children have been removed from their lives.

“We just know we have seen a decrease in child-abuse calls and we think that’s because many of the people who mentor children are now out of their lives,” Brooke Hendrickx said Monday during the COVID-19 press briefing from Rock Island County and Scott County health officials.

Hendrickx is the director of the Moline-based Child Abuse Council.

She said it is hard to put numbers on the decrease.

“It is harder to make contact with children,” she said. “And it is harder to evaluate how families are doing. We know there are increased stresses on all families at this time, so we are asking people to remain vigilant and to listen to children.”

While Hendrickx addressed the lack of information her agency is getting about at-risk kids, the health officials who always staff the briefings addressed the decision to cut the Zoom cast down to three days a week from its original five-days-a-week format.