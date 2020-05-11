Calls reporting child abuse have dropped in the Quad-Cities. Experts say that probably isn't a good thing.

No teachers. No coaches. No child-care providers.
As the Quad-Cities area has responded to COVID-19 by closing schools and canceling sports, the people who traditionally help safeguard children have been removed from their lives.
“We just know we have seen a decrease in child-abuse calls and we think that’s because many of the people who mentor children are now out of their lives,” Brooke Hendrickx said Monday during the COVID-19 press briefing from Rock Island County and Scott County health officials.
Hendrickx is the director of the Moline-based Child Abuse Council.
She said it is hard to put numbers on the decrease.
“It is harder to make contact with children,” she said. “And it is harder to evaluate how families are doing. We know there are increased stresses on all families at this time, so we are asking people to remain vigilant and to listen to children.”
While Hendrickx addressed the lack of information her agency is getting about at-risk kids, the health officials who always staff the briefings addressed the decision to cut the Zoom cast down to three days a week from its original five-days-a-week format.
Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig and Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said the messages of maintaining social distancing and following the guidelines set forth by Iowa and Illinois have grown “repetitive.”
The briefings will be held Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Rivers did address the lack of social distancing in evidence over the weekend at a gathering held in Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Park.
“I would like to continue to stress the need for people to practice social distancing,” he said. “It’s a matter of trying to stop the spread of the virus.”
In Scott County, 12 new cases have been reported since last Friday —including six new cases confirmed Monday. There are 286 confirmed cases and eight people have died of COVID-19 related causes.
In Rock Island County, 17 new cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 587. The number of COVID-19 related deaths remained at 18.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported 62 total cases in Henry County and one case in Stark County.
Iowa reported 389 new cases Monday, bringing the state total to 12,373. So far 271 people have died of COVID-19 related causes.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, bringing the total to 79,007, including 54 additional deaths. There have been 3,459 deaths from the virus in Illinois.
