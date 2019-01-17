Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, will host a trivia night Friday, Feb. 1.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the trivia contest will begin at 7 p.m.
“Mister Trivia” will lead the event. Cost will be $100 per table, for tables up to 10 people. The price includes doublers and mulligans.
The event is part of Calvary Lutheran’s 100th anniversary celebration. The church officially was organized Nov. 2, 1919.
Money raised at the trivia night will benefit a “love gift” for the church’s anniversary and to establish a mission church in Genoa, Illinois.
Along with trivia, the event will feature a silent auction. Snacks and soft drinks will available for purchase. Participants also can bring their own refreshments, but no alcoholic beverages.
To reserve a table, call or text Paul Levesque at 309-236-1726 or email levesque5562@att.net. Walk-ins are welcome.