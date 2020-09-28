 Skip to main content
Camanche Fire: Microwave oven started house fire early Sunday
Camanche Fire: Microwave oven started house fire early Sunday

CAMANCHE — A microwave oven is believed to have caused a house fire Sunday morning in Camanche.

According to a Monday news release, Camanche police and fire responded to 1930 9th Ave. for a report of a fire at about 3:29 a.m. Sunday.

Once there, fire crews observed smoke coming from the house and were able to extinguish the fire after a time. The fire damage was mostly contained to the kitchen, where it was believed the blaze began as an accident from unattended cooking in a microwave oven, and smoke damage was reported throughout the residence.

Camanche fire officials believe the house incurred about $50,000 in damage from the blaze.

One person was transported from the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

Camanche police and fire were assisted by Camanche Public Works and the Clinton Fire Department.

